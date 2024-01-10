en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Woolworths and Big W Stop Selling Australia Day Merchandise Amidst Societal Debate

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:07 pm EST
Woolworths and Big W Stop Selling Australia Day Merchandise Amidst Societal Debate

In a notable shift in corporate stance, Australian supermarket heavyweights Woolworths and Big W have declared that they will cease the sale of Australia Day merchandise. This comes as a response to a ‘gradual decline’ in customer demand, coupled with the ‘broader discussion’ surrounding the significance of the January 26 date, which marks Australia Day.

Responding to Changing Public Sentiment

The decision reflects the growing societal discourse about what January 26 represents for different segments of the community. This move also mirrors a similar announcement made by Kmart in 2023, indicating a trend in corporate response to the evolving public sentiment surrounding the historical implications of the national holiday. Despite the shift, Coles, another supermarket giant, continues to sell Australia Day merchandise.

Online Marketplace Remains Open

While the physical stores have halted the sale of Australia Day-themed merchandise, the Woolworths-owned online marketplace, My Deal, will continue to offer such items via third-party sellers. This allows customers who still wish to purchase these items an alternative platform to do so.

A National Debate Sparked

The decision by Woolworths and Big W has ignited a debate, drawing both criticism and support. Some express disappointment at the move, viewing it as a disregard for the national holiday. On the other hand, there are those who support the decision, viewing it as an acknowledgement of the ongoing debate about the celebration of Australia Day and its impact on Indigenous communities.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
2 mins ago
Fatal Police Shooting at New South Wales Medical Clinic Sparks Investigation
A fatal shooting incident has occurred at a medical clinic in Nowra, New South Wales, where a 34-year-old man was shot dead by police. The incident unfolded as the man, who had a minor nonviolent criminal record and a history of mental health issues, brandished a gun during a dispute with his doctor, prompting a
Fatal Police Shooting at New South Wales Medical Clinic Sparks Investigation
Talisman Sabre 23: A Testament to Global Military Cooperation and Deterrence
59 mins ago
Talisman Sabre 23: A Testament to Global Military Cooperation and Deterrence
Socceroos in the Asian Cup: A Mix of Optimism and Uncertainty
60 mins ago
Socceroos in the Asian Cup: A Mix of Optimism and Uncertainty
Potential Cyclone Alert: Australia Faces Uncommon Double Threat
6 mins ago
Potential Cyclone Alert: Australia Faces Uncommon Double Threat
Controversy Mars Kecmanovic's Adelaide International Run
34 mins ago
Controversy Mars Kecmanovic's Adelaide International Run
Deakin University Pioneers First International Campus in India
49 mins ago
Deakin University Pioneers First International Campus in India
Latest Headlines
World News
SoDMA_Somalia Extends Lifeline with Medical Supplies Donation
14 seconds
SoDMA_Somalia Extends Lifeline with Medical Supplies Donation
Juventus Faces Frosinone Sans Chiesa: Allegri's 400th Game in Spotlight
2 mins
Juventus Faces Frosinone Sans Chiesa: Allegri's 400th Game in Spotlight
Yashasvi Jaiswal to Open Alongside Rohit Sharma in Upcoming T20I: A Strategic Blend of Youth and Experience
3 mins
Yashasvi Jaiswal to Open Alongside Rohit Sharma in Upcoming T20I: A Strategic Blend of Youth and Experience
Chicago Blackhawks' Rookie Connor Bedard Sidelined Due to Jaw Surgery
8 mins
Chicago Blackhawks' Rookie Connor Bedard Sidelined Due to Jaw Surgery
Chicago Bears Dismiss Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy in Major Roster Shakeup
12 mins
Chicago Bears Dismiss Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy in Major Roster Shakeup
Uganda Gears Up for NAM and G77 plus China Summits: Final Preparations Underway
16 mins
Uganda Gears Up for NAM and G77 plus China Summits: Final Preparations Underway
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest Prime Minister to Lead Macron's European Campaign
17 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest Prime Minister to Lead Macron's European Campaign
Nikki Spoelstra Responds to Critics: A Stand Against Societal Attitudes Towards Women
17 mins
Nikki Spoelstra Responds to Critics: A Stand Against Societal Attitudes Towards Women
Nurse Arrested in Neonatal Deaths at Tororo Main Hospital: A Spotlight on Medical Negligence
19 mins
Nurse Arrested in Neonatal Deaths at Tororo Main Hospital: A Spotlight on Medical Negligence
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app