Woolworths and Big W Stop Selling Australia Day Merchandise Amidst Societal Debate

In a notable shift in corporate stance, Australian supermarket heavyweights Woolworths and Big W have declared that they will cease the sale of Australia Day merchandise. This comes as a response to a ‘gradual decline’ in customer demand, coupled with the ‘broader discussion’ surrounding the significance of the January 26 date, which marks Australia Day.

Responding to Changing Public Sentiment

The decision reflects the growing societal discourse about what January 26 represents for different segments of the community. This move also mirrors a similar announcement made by Kmart in 2023, indicating a trend in corporate response to the evolving public sentiment surrounding the historical implications of the national holiday. Despite the shift, Coles, another supermarket giant, continues to sell Australia Day merchandise.

Online Marketplace Remains Open

While the physical stores have halted the sale of Australia Day-themed merchandise, the Woolworths-owned online marketplace, My Deal, will continue to offer such items via third-party sellers. This allows customers who still wish to purchase these items an alternative platform to do so.

A National Debate Sparked

The decision by Woolworths and Big W has ignited a debate, drawing both criticism and support. Some express disappointment at the move, viewing it as a disregard for the national holiday. On the other hand, there are those who support the decision, viewing it as an acknowledgement of the ongoing debate about the celebration of Australia Day and its impact on Indigenous communities.