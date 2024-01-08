en English
Woodside Energy Signs MOU with SK E&S: A Strategic Move Towards Hydrogen and Ammonia Markets

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:28 pm EST
Woodside Energy Signs MOU with SK E&S: A Strategic Move Towards Hydrogen and Ammonia Markets

Woodside Energy, the leading Australian oil and gas company, has made a crucial move towards alternative energy markets. The firm has recently announced a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with South Korea’s utilities giant, SK E&S. The agreement aims to explore potential offtake deals and financial investments in hydrogen and ammonia projects. This move is an indication of Woodside Energy’s strategic efforts to achieve its $5 billion new energy target, diversifying its portfolio while potentially penetrating the hydrogen and ammonia markets with the assistance of SK E&S.

Sketching a Lower-carbon Hydrogen Value Chain

Under the MOU, Woodside and SK E&S plan to jointly examine opportunities relating to long-term ammonia and hydrogen offtake arrangements, equity participation in ammonia and hydrogen production projects, and project engineering supply opportunities. The collaboration is a response to the escalating demand for large-scale decarbonized energy solutions in the Asia Pacific region. It is poised to significantly contribute to the development of a lower-carbon hydrogen value chain, placing both Woodside and SK E&S as crucial players in the global energy transition.

Aligning with Global Energy Demands and Sustainability Goals

The collaboration between Woodside Energy and SK E&S echoes an ongoing trend in the energy sector. Traditional oil and gas companies are increasingly venturing into alternative and renewable energy projects. This trend is driven by the necessity to meet global energy demands, sustainability goals, and the ambitions of these companies to become key players in the green energy sector. SK E&S, for instance, has set bold objectives to become a major global green energy company by 2025.

Boosting Sustainable Energy Solutions in the Asia Pacific Region

The partnership is not only a strategic move for both companies but also a significant step towards fostering sustainable energy solutions in the Asia Pacific region. Shaun Gregory, Woodside’s Executive Vice President for New Energy, emphasized the increased demand for decarbonized energy solutions in the region. The collaboration signifies Woodside’s commitment to leveraging its extensive experience in energy production for the development of sustainable, lower-carbon hydrogen solutions. The joint exploration of the lower-carbon hydrogen value chain between Australia and South Korea is expected to contribute to broader climate goals and net zero aspirations across the region.

Australia Business South Korea
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

