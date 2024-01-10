en English
Australia

Woodside Advocates for Gas Inclusion in Commonwealth Scheme

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:35 pm EST
Woodside Advocates for Gas Inclusion in Commonwealth Scheme

In an unexpected move, Woodside, a leading gas corporation, has suggested broadening the scope of the Commonwealth scheme. This scheme, primarily funded by taxpayers, was initially designed to bolster renewable energy sources and storage facilities. Woodside contends that the inclusion of gas projects within this plan is essential to maintain grid stability during the ongoing shift towards renewable energy.

Woodside’s Stance on Energy Transition

Woodside’s proposal comes at a critical juncture when the energy sector grapples with the deployment of new projects. The company sees these initiatives as indispensable in ensuring a reliable energy supply during the transition to renewable sources. They believe that an expanded Commonwealth scheme could serve as a necessary buffer while the energy sector navigates this transformational phase.

Call for Government Intervention

Woodside is not just looking to reshape the Commonwealth scheme. They are also appealing to the Federal Government for increased support in the energy sector. The company is advocating for the appointment of a special energy envoy, a role that would likely involve mediating between various stakeholders and accelerating the transition to greener energy solutions.

Overhauling the Approvals System

In addition to the appointment of a special envoy, Woodside is calling for an urgent reform of the current approvals system. The company argues that the existing structure is impeding the timely development and rollout of energy projects. Such a reform, they believe, would significantly streamline the process, enabling swifter progress towards meeting Australia’s energy needs.

The implications of Woodside’s proposals are far-reaching and could potentially alter the trajectory of the energy sector. As the energy transition continues to pick up pace, such bold initiatives may just be the catalyst required for a smoother and more efficient transition.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

