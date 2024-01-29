Woman Severely Injured in Sydney Harbour Shark Attack

In a shocking turn of events, a woman in her early 30s was severely injured following a shark attack at a popular swimming spot in Sydney Harbour. The incident, which unfolded around 7.45 pm on Monday at Billyard Ave in Elizabeth Bay, resulted in the woman suffering significant blood loss.

Emergency Response and First Aid

Shortly after the attack, emergency services, including several ambulance units and a helicopter, were dispatched to the scene. A pivotal role in the initial response was played by a veterinarian who happened to be in the vicinity at the time of the incident. The vet swiftly applied a tourniquet to the woman's severely injured leg, successfully stemming the bleeding until paramedics arrived. Following the vet's crucial intervention, the victim was treated on-site by paramedics.

Transported to St Vincents Hospital

Once stabilised, the victim was transported to St Vincents Hospital in a serious condition. The medical staff at the hospital have taken over her treatment, with her condition closely monitored as she continues to recover from the traumatic event.

Community Response

Following the incident, the community's shock was evident in a video shared on social media, depicting the aftermath of the attack. City of Sydney Councillor Linda Scott expressed her extreme concern and urged the public to avoid swimming in the harbour until further notice. She also extended her gratitude to the brave bystanders who assisted during the emergency and to the hospital staff attending to the victim.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of nature and the importance of vigilance when enjoying Australia's beautiful yet sometimes dangerous aquatic environments.