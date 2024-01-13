en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Woman in Critical Condition After Suspected Drug Overdose at Melbourne Music Festival

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:10 pm EST
Woman in Critical Condition After Suspected Drug Overdose at Melbourne Music Festival

In a disturbing turn of events at the Juicy Fest music festival in Melbourne, a 30-year-old woman finds herself fighting for her life after a suspected drug overdose. This unsettling incident comes just one week after a severe overdose event in the same city, which sent shockwaves through the public and sparked demands for immediate intervention.

Drug Overdose at Music Festival

The festival, which took place at the Melbourne Showgrounds, was marred by the critical condition of the woman and the hospitalization of a teenage girl due to substance abuse. The latter, though in a stable condition, underscores the pressing issue of drug use at such gatherings.

Victoria Police, while expressing satisfaction with the overall conduct of attendees, have cautioned festivalgoers against using illegal substances and encouraged them to look out for each other’s wellbeing.

Previous Overdose Incidents in Melbourne

This unfortunate incident isn’t an isolated occurrence. Just the previous week, nine people were hospitalized due to drug overdoses at the Hardmission electronic music festival in Flemington. The combination of MDMA exposure, hot and humid weather conditions, and physical exertion led to these attendees suffering from severe hyperthermia. Three of them remain in critical condition, with very high concentrations of MDMA and other stimulant drugs confirmed through blood tests.

Public Calls for Pill-Testing Programs

The recurring instances of drug overdoses at music festivals have reignited the debate on the policing of drugs in Victoria. Specifically, they have led to renewed calls for nationwide pill-testing programs. These incidents underscore the importance of such a measure as a potential harm reduction initiative.

However, despite the mounting public pressure, Premier Jacinta Allan has ruled out the introduction of pill testing. Meanwhile, Victoria Police have intensified their presence at music festivals in an attempt to curb illicit drug activity.

In the wake of these events, the need for more robust preventive measures and increased public awareness about the dangers of drug abuse has become all the more evident.

0
Australia Crime Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
14 mins ago
Parkes Elvis Festival: A Global Celebration of The King's Legacy
From January 10th to 14th, the town of Parkes in rural New South Wales was once again transformed into a tribute to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, as hundreds of Elvis Presley enthusiasts descended upon it for the annual Parkes Elvis Festival. Among the notable participants was Ross Cummings, affectionately known as the Scottish
Parkes Elvis Festival: A Global Celebration of The King's Legacy
Cost of Living Pressures Impacting Health Check-ups in Australia
56 mins ago
Cost of Living Pressures Impacting Health Check-ups in Australia
Gordon Fischer's Remarkable Collection of Vintage Volkswagens: A Testament to Passion and Precision
56 mins ago
Gordon Fischer's Remarkable Collection of Vintage Volkswagens: A Testament to Passion and Precision
Monsoon Threat Looms Over Flood Recovery Efforts in Far North Queensland
35 mins ago
Monsoon Threat Looms Over Flood Recovery Efforts in Far North Queensland
Rozelle Parklands Shut Indefinitely After Asbestos Discovery
49 mins ago
Rozelle Parklands Shut Indefinitely After Asbestos Discovery
Jiri Lehecka Reveals His Love for Australia and Tennis Journey Insights
50 mins ago
Jiri Lehecka Reveals His Love for Australia and Tennis Journey Insights
Latest Headlines
World News
NWSL Draft 2024: Utah Royals and Bay FC Make Impactful First Picks
12 seconds
NWSL Draft 2024: Utah Royals and Bay FC Make Impactful First Picks
Pennsylvania Voters and Protesters Greet President Biden with Hostility
1 min
Pennsylvania Voters and Protesters Greet President Biden with Hostility
Michigan's Kris Jenkins Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
2 mins
Michigan's Kris Jenkins Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
No-Confidence Motion Against Tirunelveli Mayor Dropped Amid Unattended Meeting
2 mins
No-Confidence Motion Against Tirunelveli Mayor Dropped Amid Unattended Meeting
Prof. Lasisi Advocates for Inclusion of Hearing Aids in Nigerian Health Insurance
4 mins
Prof. Lasisi Advocates for Inclusion of Hearing Aids in Nigerian Health Insurance
The Rising Tide of Food Insecurity in the U.S. and HuffPost’s Commitment to Journalism
8 mins
The Rising Tide of Food Insecurity in the U.S. and HuffPost’s Commitment to Journalism
Negotiations Progress Between PGA Tour and Saudi PIF: A Potential Game Changer for Golf
9 mins
Negotiations Progress Between PGA Tour and Saudi PIF: A Potential Game Changer for Golf
Bay FC Strengthens Roster with Collegiate Stars Savy King and Maya Doms
10 mins
Bay FC Strengthens Roster with Collegiate Stars Savy King and Maya Doms
Dallas Mavericks Eyeing Pascal Siakam to Boost Roster
10 mins
Dallas Mavericks Eyeing Pascal Siakam to Boost Roster
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app