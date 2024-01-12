en English
Australia

Woman Honors Beloved Pet Hamster with Unusual Taxidermy Tribute

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:05 am EST
Woman Honors Beloved Pet Hamster with Unusual Taxidermy Tribute

The world of pet memorials took an unexpected turn when Jess Porter Langson, a resident of Brighton, East Sussex, decided to pay a unique tribute to her dearly departed pet hamster, Hammington, affectionately known as ‘Hammy’. In an unconventional move, she chose to remember her Roborovski dwarf hamster not in a picture frame or a locket but as a taxidermied stripper, complete with a pole, miniature dollar bills, and a hot pink thong.

Preserving Memories in Unconventional Ways

Langson, originally from Australia, moved to London in her 20s and found the companionship of Hammy to be particularly comforting. The hamster was more than just a pet; he was her emotional support, especially during the challenging times of the pandemic. After Hammy’s peaceful passing in his sleep at the ripe age of three, which is beyond the average lifespan for this type of hamster, Langson decided to immortalize him in a way that would keep his memory alive.

For this unique tribute, Langson enlisted the help of Bea Ostrowska, a taxidermy artist known for her meticulous craftsmanship. Ostrowska took on the project with dedication, carefully preserving Hammy and even sewing tiny garments for the hamster. The result was a taxidermied Hammy in a risqué pose that cost Langson over $200, a sum she considered well-spent for the joy it brought.

A Talking Point and Social Media Sensation

While the taxidermied hamster serves as a personal memorial for Langson, it has also become a conversation starter among her friends. The unusual tribute has garnered attention on social media platforms, particularly TikTok, where followers have expressed a mix of bafflement and amusement. Despite the shock value of the taxidermy, Langson insists that it was the perfect way to honor Hammy, a pet that held a significant place in her life.

Langson’s unique tribute to Hammy serves as a reminder of the deep bonds people form with their pets. Whether it’s through a photograph, a keepsake, or a taxidermied stripper hamster, these tributes are testaments to the love and companionship pets offer, and the creative and sometimes surprising ways humans choose to remember them.

Pets
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

