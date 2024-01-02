en English
Australia

Wollongong City Takes Action Against Algal Bloom with Solar-Powered Pumps

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:21 pm EST
Wollongong City Takes Action Against Algal Bloom with Solar-Powered Pumps

Wollongong City, responding to a persistent blue-green algal bloom in Coomaditchie Lagoon, Port Kembla, has deployed two solar-powered aeration pumps. This initiative is an effort to preserve the lagoon’s water quality and protect the wildlife habitat, as well as to safeguard humans and animals from the health risks associated with blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria.

Blue-Green Algae Threat and Response

The algal bloom had set off a Red Alert by WaterNSW, prompting the city council to take action. In response, warning signs were posted, cautioning visitors against contact with the water. Lord Mayor Councillor Gordon Bradbery AM highlighted the significance of the lagoon and raised concerns over the health risks posed by the cyanobacteria bloom.

Role of Solar-Powered Aeration Pumps

The solar-powered aeration pumps, sourced locally from BioRemedy, are designed to enhance water movement and boost aquatic oxygen levels. By doing so, these pumps aim to suppress the growth of blue-green algae while promoting the proliferation of beneficial microorganisms and good algae. These pumps represent a low-impact measure to improve the water quality of the community spot.

Respecting Aboriginal Heritage and Future Monitoring

Prior to the installation of the pumps, the council conducted an Aboriginal Heritage Due Diligence Assessment and maintained open lines of communication with the Coomaditchie United Aboriginal Cooperation. This step underscores the council’s respect for Aboriginal heritage and its commitment to the community. The council will continue to monitor the water quality and the warning signs will remain in place until the algae levels return to a safe threshold.

Australia Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

