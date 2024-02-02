Wishbone Gold Secures GBP300,000 to Jumpstart Operations at Mosquito Creek

Wishbone Gold PLC, an international mining company based in Gibraltar, has successfully raised GBP300,000 from an unidentified corporate investor through an issuance of 25.0 million shares. Each share was priced at 1.2 pence, and the newly issued securities are slated for admission to trading on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) and the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) on February 8.

Reviving Operations at Mosquito Creek

This fund injection, termed by the company as a 'top-up' placing, is designed to spur operations at the Mosquito Creek project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. This follows Wishbone's December move when it exercised an exclusive option to secure the Crescent East lithium and gold project, located within Mosquito Creek. During the due diligence process, considerable gold nuggets were unearthed, with the heaviest tipping the scales at 78.5 ounces. Furthermore, historical data from Mosquito Creek indicated the presence of high-grade gold ore, with concentrations reaching up to 117 grammes per tonne.

Addressing Share Price Dilution

Richard Poulden, Chair of Wishbone Gold, acknowledged the issue of share price dilution, a concern given the current depressed prices. However, he underscored the necessity of the placement to secure much-needed exploration funds for the Mosquito Creek project. With the challenging summer weather in the Pilbara region now easing, the company can finally mobilize exploration teams as conditions cool.

Looking Ahead

Poulden expressed optimism about the project's potential to add value to Wishbone Gold's shareholders in 2024. The company's stock price has seen a surge of 6.7% in London as of Friday morning, reflecting the positive investor sentiment following the successful fundraising.