WHO Updates Guidelines: Cow's Milk Safe for Infants, Sparks Debate in Australia

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently revised its stance on infant nutrition, declaring cow's milk a viable alternative for babies aged six to 11 months who are not exclusively breastfed. This significant shift has ignited a contentious debate among Australian health authorities, who raise concerns over potential health risks, including anaemia. The update aims to offer a cost-effective option for families amidst a global cost of living crisis, yet it faces stern opposition from both governmental bodies and formula manufacturers in Australia.
Controversy Amidst a Cost of Living Crisis
The WHO's new guidelines suggest that full-fat animal milk can serve as an alternative to infant formula for babies in the specified age group, challenging longstanding Australian guidance against cow's milk as the main drink for infants under 12 months. Australian health officials caution against the increased risk of anaemia, a stance supported by the formula industry. However, the Australian Breastfeeding Association views the update positively, highlighting the financial relief it could provide to struggling families.
Global Guidelines vs National Policy
WHO experts, after reviewing studies from primarily high-income countries, found no significant difference in weight gain between infants fed cow's milk and those given formula. Despite this, the risk of anaemia and potential gut bleeding in some children cannot be overlooked. The WHO emphasizes that countries should adapt the guidelines based on their context, signaling a need for Australia to reassess its stance. The Australian Health Department remains cautious, advocating for iron-fortified formula as the safest alternative to breast milk.
The Debate Continues
While the WHO's recommendations are evidence-based and aim for global applicability, the response from Australian health and industry representatives underscores the complexity of infant nutrition. With the Infant Nutrition Council expressing concern over the WHO's advice contrad