WHO Revises Guidelines: Cow's Milk Safe for Babies at 6 Months, Sparks Australian Health Debate

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recently updated its dietary guidelines, now stating that full-fat cow's milk is a safe and viable option for babies aged six to eleven months, as an alternative to breast milk or formula. This significant shift aims to provide a more affordable option for families during economic hardships, but has drawn criticism from Australian health officials and the infant formula industry, citing concerns over nutritional adequacy and the risk of iron deficiency anaemia.

Affordability vs Safety

The WHO's new stance is welcomed by those advocating for cost-effective nutrition solutions amidst soaring living costs. Supporters argue that cow's milk offers a cheaper alternative to formula, potentially easing financial strain on families. However, Australian health authorities caution against cow's milk for infants under 12 months, pointing to an increased risk of anaemia and emphasizing that infant formulas are fortified with necessary nutrients absent in cow's milk.

Global Guidelines vs Local Recommendations

The WHO examined various studies before updating its guidelines, finding no significant difference in weight gain between infants fed cow's milk and those on formula. Nonetheless, the potential for iron deficiency and gastrointestinal issues in some children was acknowledged. WHO advises individual countries to adapt these guidelines based on their context, highlighting the need for a balanced approach considering accessibility, safety, and affordability. Australian experts call for a review of national infant feeding guidelines to incorporate recent evidence while ensuring the health and wellbeing of infants.

Industry and Experts Weigh In

The revision has also stirred reactions among industry stakeholders and nutrition experts. The Infant Nutrition Council, representing formula manufacturers, disputes the WHO's advice, insisting cow's milk is unsuitable as the main drink for infants under one year. Meanwhile, dieticians and breastfeeding advocates urge a careful consideration of the guidelines, suggesting that in some settings, cow's milk might indeed be a safer option than formula due to sanitation concerns. The debate underscores the complexity of infant nutrition, where global recommendations meet local health policies and practices.

As the discussion unfolds, the emphasis remains on finding the best ways to support infant health and nutrition, taking into account the diverse circumstances families face worldwide. The WHO's revised guidelines open up a dialogue about affordability, accessibility, and nutritional adequacy in infant feeding, encouraging a critical review of existing recommendations to ensure they serve the best interest of children and families across the globe.