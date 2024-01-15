en English
Australia

Whitehaven Coal Lands $US900m Credit for BHP Mines Acquisition

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:47 pm EST
Whitehaven Coal Lands $US900m Credit for BHP Mines Acquisition

In a significant move, Whitehaven Coal has successfully landed a $US900 million credit facility to finance its acquisition of BHP’s Daunia and Blackwater coal mines, valued at $6.2 billion. This hefty financial backing comes from three major private credit behemoths – Ares Management, Canyon Partners, and Farallon Capital Management.

Farallon’s Changing Role

Notably, Farallon Capital Management, with a long-standing association with Whitehaven, has switched gears from being a shareholder to a lender. This major shift came to fruition after the firm liquidated the majority of its shares back in 2019.

Terms of the Loan

The loan’s terms include a 600 basis points margin over a five-year period, a condition that remarkably surpasses the initial terms Whitehaven had sought. This is a clear demonstration of the company’s strategic financial planning, as it opted for debt financing over equity capital markets, relying on this debt arrangement and predicted future cash flows to finance the acquisition.

Whitehaven’s Share Price Rise

Since the public announcement of the acquisition in October, Whitehaven’s share price has seen a substantial increase of 17 percent. This is a testament to the positive investor reception and the faith vested in the company’s expansion strategy and future prospects. Simultaneously, the coal industry is undergoing a period of consolidation, with larger mining corporations offloading assets to smaller firms that possess the capacity for resource expansion and the ability to deliver dividends.

In another development, BHP faces the potential of industrial action from critical overseers in Queensland. This could have a significant impact on a substantial segment of their mining operations, adding another layer of complexity to the industry landscape.

Australia Business
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

