White Cliff Minerals Acquires Radium Point Project, Sets Sights on Canadian Exploration

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
White Cliff Minerals Acquires Radium Point Project, Sets Sights on Canadian Exploration

White Cliff Minerals, an Australian exploration company, has broadened its international horizons with the acquisition of the Radium Point IOCG-uranium silver project in the Northwest Territories of Canada. This move comes on the heels of the company’s previous procurement of 61 mineral claims in Nunavut’s Coppermine River region. The Radium Point project, spanning over 3,100km2, boasts several historical mining operations, including Eldorado, Echo Bay, and Contact Lake mines. These mines have a proven track record, having collectively produced substantial quantities of uranium, silver, copper, and gold over half a century.

Historical Mining Operations: A Goldmine of Opportunities

The last uranium production in this region was in 1960, while production of silver and copper continued until 1982. Since the late 1980s, the region has seen minimal exploration activity, making it ripe for new ventures. Roderick McIllree, Executive Chairman of White Cliff Minerals, emphasized the historical production and potential high-grade anomalies in the area, which the company is keen on exploring.

White Cliff Minerals’ Exploration Plans

Marking a new chapter in its operations, White Cliff Minerals plans to kick off its exploration activities in 2024. This includes sampling around the old mines to define drill targets and compiling historical data to gain a comprehensive understanding of the region’s geological potential.

Shift in Focus: Canadian Projects Take Center Stage

As the company intensifies its focus on its Canadian projects, White Cliff Minerals is contemplating the divestiture of some of its Australian assets. This strategic shift is likely to streamline the company’s operations and resources towards these promising Canadian projects. In its bid to successfully navigate the acquisition application process, White Cliff has engaged a Canadian consultant who will receive a facilitation fee in shares.

Australia Canada
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

