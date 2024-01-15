en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

When Royalty Walked into a Pub: A Tale of King Frederik and Queen Mary’s First Meeting

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:25 pm EST
When Royalty Walked into a Pub: A Tale of King Frederik and Queen Mary’s First Meeting

Whispers of royal encounters and fabled love stories often seep through the secretive walls of palaces. Yet, it was amidst the clinking glasses and bustling energy of Sydney’s Slip Inn where the fairytale of Denmark’s King Frederik and Queen Mary began. Former manager Justin Tynan takes us back to that fated night during the Sydney Olympics in 2000 when Mary Donaldson, a Tasmanian native, locked eyes with then-Crown Prince Frederik.

The Black Card and the Royal Presence

The evening was unassuming, just another busy night at the pub. That was until a bartender alerted Tynan about a customer with a black American Express card – a rare sight back then. The card’s owner turned out to be none other than the Danish Crown Prince. Tynan recalled the palpable chemistry between Frederik and Mary, a connection that seemed to light up the entire room. He chuckled at the memory, diplomatically sidestepping questions about any public displays of affection.

Celebrating a Royal Connection

The Slip Inn celebrated its unexpected royal connection in style. Danish meatballs made their way onto the menu, and events were hosted in the couple’s honor, including a celebration of their wedding in 2004. This royal affair was more than just a business boon for the pub; it was a testament to the magic of serendipity and the power of love.

A New Chapter in Danish Monarchy

Fast forward to today, King Frederik, 55, now reigns in Copenhagen following the abdication of his mother Queen Margrethe II, who ruled for 52 years. Tynan expressed a playful regret at not being invited to the coronation. More significantly, Mary’s ascension marks the first instance of an Australian-born individual becoming Queen of a European monarchy. The royal couple now parents four children: Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent, and Princess Josephine.

This tale of Royal romance, which commenced in a humble Australian pub and culminated in a grand Danish palace, is a testament to the unpredictable and transformative power of love. And as this narrative unfolds, the world watches with bated breath, eager to see how King Frederik and Queen Mary’s reign will shape Denmark’s future.

0
Australia Society
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
52 seconds ago
Allegations Cast a Shadow on Broadcaster Alan Jones' Career
Renowned Australian broadcaster, Alan Jones, is currently in the eye of a storm, facing allegations of indecent assault against multiple young men. This development has led to a cloud of uncertainty hovering over his professional future. Jones, who is currently 82, was due to return from London to resume his role at ADH TV (Australian
Allegations Cast a Shadow on Broadcaster Alan Jones' Career
Beloved Melbourne Doctor Ash Gordon Tragically Killed in Home Burglary
8 mins ago
Beloved Melbourne Doctor Ash Gordon Tragically Killed in Home Burglary
Dire Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza and Sudan: A Tale of Two Conflicts
14 mins ago
Dire Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza and Sudan: A Tale of Two Conflicts
Federal Court Greenlights Santos' Barossa Offshore Gas Project
2 mins ago
Federal Court Greenlights Santos' Barossa Offshore Gas Project
Felicity Gooding, Former Fortescue Executive, Joins Vulcan as New CFO
5 mins ago
Felicity Gooding, Former Fortescue Executive, Joins Vulcan as New CFO
Socceroos' Stephen Laybutt: A Legacy of Courage and Altruism
7 mins ago
Socceroos' Stephen Laybutt: A Legacy of Courage and Altruism
Latest Headlines
World News
Kane Crichlow's Five-Goal Feat Propels Bishop's Stortford into the Last 16 of the Isuzu FA Trophy
2 mins
Kane Crichlow's Five-Goal Feat Propels Bishop's Stortford into the Last 16 of the Isuzu FA Trophy
Jackie O Henderson Returns to Radio, Celebrates Decade at KIIS Amid Body Image Controversy
2 mins
Jackie O Henderson Returns to Radio, Celebrates Decade at KIIS Amid Body Image Controversy
UK Parliament's Costly Battle Against Resilient 'Super-Mice'
2 mins
UK Parliament's Costly Battle Against Resilient 'Super-Mice'
49ers' Player's Comment Ignites Debate on Sportsmanship in NFL
3 mins
49ers' Player's Comment Ignites Debate on Sportsmanship in NFL
Pro-Palestine Activists Arrested Amid Plans to Disrupt London Stock Exchange
4 mins
Pro-Palestine Activists Arrested Amid Plans to Disrupt London Stock Exchange
Nikki Haley's 2024 Presidential Campaign: An Unusual Approach to Policy Transparency
5 mins
Nikki Haley's 2024 Presidential Campaign: An Unusual Approach to Policy Transparency
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: Duty Amidst Adversity
5 mins
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: Duty Amidst Adversity
Jersey Teachers Presented with New Pay Offer and Strike Ban: A Closer Look
6 mins
Jersey Teachers Presented with New Pay Offer and Strike Ban: A Closer Look
Socceroos' Stephen Laybutt: A Legacy of Courage and Altruism
7 mins
Socceroos' Stephen Laybutt: A Legacy of Courage and Altruism
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
16 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
19 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
23 mins
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
2 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
3 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
3 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
6 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app