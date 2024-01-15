When Royalty Walked into a Pub: A Tale of King Frederik and Queen Mary’s First Meeting

Whispers of royal encounters and fabled love stories often seep through the secretive walls of palaces. Yet, it was amidst the clinking glasses and bustling energy of Sydney’s Slip Inn where the fairytale of Denmark’s King Frederik and Queen Mary began. Former manager Justin Tynan takes us back to that fated night during the Sydney Olympics in 2000 when Mary Donaldson, a Tasmanian native, locked eyes with then-Crown Prince Frederik.

The Black Card and the Royal Presence

The evening was unassuming, just another busy night at the pub. That was until a bartender alerted Tynan about a customer with a black American Express card – a rare sight back then. The card’s owner turned out to be none other than the Danish Crown Prince. Tynan recalled the palpable chemistry between Frederik and Mary, a connection that seemed to light up the entire room. He chuckled at the memory, diplomatically sidestepping questions about any public displays of affection.

Celebrating a Royal Connection

The Slip Inn celebrated its unexpected royal connection in style. Danish meatballs made their way onto the menu, and events were hosted in the couple’s honor, including a celebration of their wedding in 2004. This royal affair was more than just a business boon for the pub; it was a testament to the magic of serendipity and the power of love.

A New Chapter in Danish Monarchy

Fast forward to today, King Frederik, 55, now reigns in Copenhagen following the abdication of his mother Queen Margrethe II, who ruled for 52 years. Tynan expressed a playful regret at not being invited to the coronation. More significantly, Mary’s ascension marks the first instance of an Australian-born individual becoming Queen of a European monarchy. The royal couple now parents four children: Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent, and Princess Josephine.

This tale of Royal romance, which commenced in a humble Australian pub and culminated in a grand Danish palace, is a testament to the unpredictable and transformative power of love. And as this narrative unfolds, the world watches with bated breath, eager to see how King Frederik and Queen Mary’s reign will shape Denmark’s future.