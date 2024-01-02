Wet Storage Tanks: NSW Oyster Farmers’ Tool for Resilience Amid Adverse Weather

In the wake of a series of environmental events and disruptions, oyster farmers in New South Wales (NSW) South Coast are embracing innovative wet storage tanks, a move aimed at protecting their produce and ensuring a consistent supply amidst unpredictable weather conditions. This adoption of technology is a testament to the industry’s resilience and its commitment to sustainability.

Understanding the Wet Storage Tanks

These tanks, which cost approximately $40,000 each, are designed to store oysters in a controlled environment, specifically salt water at a regulated temperature. This arrangement slows down the oysters’ metabolism, keeping them fresh for weeks. By using these tanks, farmers like Kevin McAsh, an early adopter of this technology, can harvest in advance thereby mitigating the risks associated with frequent weather-related closures of the waterways.

Impact on the Industry

The implementation of wet storage tanks comes after the industry was hit hard by the Black Summer bushfires, La Niña weather patterns, a tsunami warning, and the COVID-19 pandemic. These events have underscored the need for oyster farmers to adapt and find ways to protect their livelihoods. The tanks have proven to be a silver lining, with McAsh managing to keep selling oysters even when estuaries were closed due to record-breaking rainfall in early December.

Regulatory Oversight and Future Prospects

The NSW Department of Primary Industries, which monitors oysters for food safety, permits harvesting only within a specific salinity window. As the industry, valued at $35 million annually, shows a significant increase in interest in these wet storage tanks, guidelines and industry training on these systems are slated to be provided in 2024. With the enhanced ability to manage risks and maintain supply, McAsh and his fellow farmers hope to boost domestic production and eventually explore export opportunities for Sydney rock oysters.