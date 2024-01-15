en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Western Downs: A Community Rising from the Ashes of a Devastating Bushfire

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:31 am EST
Western Downs: A Community Rising from the Ashes of a Devastating Bushfire

Months after a ferocious bushfire wreaked havoc, the Western Downs region in Queensland, Australia continues to grapple with the after-effects. The fire, which raged in early November, claimed a life, decimated 58 homes, and led to the evacuation of hundreds, surpassing the destruction during the 2019 Black Summer bushfires. The battle to contain the blaze lasted a gruelling ten days, during which 26,000 hectares of land were engulfed in flames. The region’s inhabitants continue to endure fatigue and stress, a testament to the lasting impact of the disaster.

Recovery Efforts and Financial Assistance

Amid the ongoing struggles, there are glimmers of hope and signs of resilience. The region has received a $1 million recovery package, part of a state-federal grant aimed at aiding reconstruction. Additionally, the Western Downs, along with eight other regions, will share a $5 million funding package to assist farmers and primary producers affected by the 2023 wildfires. These grants, offering up to $75,000 per application, will address short-term recovery needs like pasture restoration, livestock replacement, and infrastructure and equipment repairs.

Recognising Local Heroes

In a show of appreciation for the bravery displayed during the crisis, a special luncheon was held to honour those who battled the blaze. Mayor Paul McVeigh acknowledged not only the physical toll but also the psychological stress endured by the local heroes. This recognition serves as a reminder of the fortitude and spirit of the Western Downs community.

Signs of Progress and Renewal

Despite the hardships, the community is making strides in recovery. Some residents have returned home, and work is near completion on intermediate housing at an old caravan park in Tara. Caravans previously used for displaced individuals at Tara showgrounds have been relocated to aid communities affected by Tropical Cyclone Jasper. Furthermore, recent rainfall, a blessing for the agricultural region, is assisting in the land’s gradual renewal. However, a full recovery is anticipated to take years, underscoring the severity of the disaster and the endurance required for complete restoration.

0
Agriculture Australia Disaster
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
5 seconds ago
Thailand's Pheu Thai Party Fulfills Election Promise with Land Title Deed Distribution
In a significant move demonstrating the government’s commitment to agriculture and rural development, Thailand’s Agriculture Minister Thammanat Prompao spearheaded the distribution of the maiden batch of 25,000 special title deeds. This initiative was part of the electoral promise made by the Pheu Thai Party, providing a major boost to farmers across the country’s 57 provinces.
Thailand's Pheu Thai Party Fulfills Election Promise with Land Title Deed Distribution
Advance Terrafund REIT Expands with Significant Land Acquisition
14 mins ago
Advance Terrafund REIT Expands with Significant Land Acquisition
Shoprite's Tree Donation Boosts Food Security and Sustainability in Moretele View Community
15 mins ago
Shoprite's Tree Donation Boosts Food Security and Sustainability in Moretele View Community
Decoding the Pulsating Mechanism of Plant Root Growth: Implications for Climate-Resilient Agriculture
5 mins ago
Decoding the Pulsating Mechanism of Plant Root Growth: Implications for Climate-Resilient Agriculture
Teagasc Uplifts Annual Stipend for Walsh Scholars to €25,000
11 mins ago
Teagasc Uplifts Annual Stipend for Walsh Scholars to €25,000
Irish Agriculture Minister Advises Extra Precautions for Livestock Amid Cold Weather
13 mins ago
Irish Agriculture Minister Advises Extra Precautions for Livestock Amid Cold Weather
Latest Headlines
World News
Unexpected Interruption at Trump Rally in Iowa
13 seconds
Unexpected Interruption at Trump Rally in Iowa
Kotak General Insurance Revolutionizes Healthcare with Inclusive Coverage for Pre-existing Conditions
5 mins
Kotak General Insurance Revolutionizes Healthcare with Inclusive Coverage for Pre-existing Conditions
January 15: A Day of Historical Significance
5 mins
January 15: A Day of Historical Significance
Philippines Awaits More International Support in West Philippine Sea Patrol Activities
5 mins
Philippines Awaits More International Support in West Philippine Sea Patrol Activities
OptiBiotix and MuscleTech Collaborate for LeanBiome Launch
5 mins
OptiBiotix and MuscleTech Collaborate for LeanBiome Launch
From the Ring to Promotions: Danny Garcia's New Boxing Venture
5 mins
From the Ring to Promotions: Danny Garcia's New Boxing Venture
Dua Lipa Announces She's Quit Smoking: A Step Towards A Healthier Lifestyle
6 mins
Dua Lipa Announces She's Quit Smoking: A Step Towards A Healthier Lifestyle
Libyan Agencies Unite to Combat Terrorism and Money Laundering
6 mins
Libyan Agencies Unite to Combat Terrorism and Money Laundering
NBA Honors Martin Luther King Jr. Day with High-Profile Games
6 mins
NBA Honors Martin Luther King Jr. Day with High-Profile Games
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
14 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
42 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app