en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Western Australia’s Property Market: Surge in Listings Expected amid High Demand

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:46 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:03 pm EST
Western Australia’s Property Market: Surge in Listings Expected amid High Demand

As we step into 2024, the housing market in Western Australia is poised for a significant surge in the number of homes for sale, according to Cath Hart, the chief executive of the Real Estate Institute of Western Australia (REIWA). This comes amidst a period of soaring demand, with houses being snapped up in record times. The festive season and vacation periods traditionally bring about a lull in new property listings, resulting in the current exceptionally low number of homes on the market.

Unwavering Housing Market Amid Economic Factors

Despite economic pressures such as potential interest rate increases and rising cost of living, the housing market remains robust. CoreLogic data reveals that home values leaped by over 15% to a new record median of $660,754 in 2023. The median unit price has also seen growth, with a 0.6% increase over the month and a 0.7% increase over the year, reaching a price point of $408,000.

(Read Also: 2024: What’s in Store for Australia’s Property Market?)

Driving Factors Behind the Price Rise

A combination of factors is credited for the price surge, including a limited supply, strong population growth in Western Australia, and a lower number of building completions. This mix of variables is likely to continue pushing prices upwards for both houses and units. In particular, suburbs such as Armadale, Bayswater, Busselton, Fremantle, Geraldton, Mandurah, Noranda, Quinns Rocks, Rockingham, Tuart Hill, and Victoria Park are predicted to experience notable price growth, driven by factors such as infrastructure investments, proximity to the city, and affordability.

(Read Also: Coastal Suburbs Lead Australia’s Property Market in 2023)

Implications for 2024

Looking ahead, despite a slowdown in growth towards the end of 2023 due to interest rate hikes and cost of living pressures, the Australian property market remains resilient. Perth and Brisbane saw a respective 15% and 13% surge in prices, while Sydney experienced an 11.1% annual rise in prices. Melbourne, on the other hand, saw a more modest increase of 3.5%. As we move into 2024, experts predict that the market may see a slight easing of pressure, with potential rate cuts potentially kickstarting housing activity and values later in the year. Despite some areas experiencing affordability challenges and dampened consumer sentiments, the underlying strength of the Australian property market cannot be discounted.

Read More

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

AMP Capital Economist Suggests Delay in Relief Payments Amid Declining Prices

By Geeta Pillai

Interim Independent Advisory Board Paves Future Course for myGov

By Geeta Pillai

Queensland Fisherman Outsmarts Crocodile in Harrowing Encounter

By Geeta Pillai

Tennis Pivots: Mannarino's Recovery and De Minaur's Challenge in United Cup 2024

By Salman Khan

Australian Leaders Focus on Mental Health Training in Post-Pandemic Wo ...
@Australia · 5 mins
Australian Leaders Focus on Mental Health Training in Post-Pandemic Wo ...
heart comment 0
Australian CEOs Identify Cybersecurity as Top Priority: KPMG Report

By Geeta Pillai

Australian CEOs Identify Cybersecurity as Top Priority: KPMG Report
Robert Irwin and Girlfriend Rorie Buckey Embark on Holiday Amid Engagement Rumors

By Geeta Pillai

Robert Irwin and Girlfriend Rorie Buckey Embark on Holiday Amid Engagement Rumors
Cybersecurity Tops the Agenda for Australian CEOs: KPMG Report

By Geeta Pillai

Cybersecurity Tops the Agenda for Australian CEOs: KPMG Report
AMP’s Share Value: A Buying Opportunity or a Downward Spiral?

By Geeta Pillai

AMP's Share Value: A Buying Opportunity or a Downward Spiral?
Latest Headlines
World News
Thrilling High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Display of Talent and Competitive Spirit
3 mins
Thrilling High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Display of Talent and Competitive Spirit
High School Boys' Basketball: A Series of Wins and Losses Across Various Teams
3 mins
High School Boys' Basketball: A Series of Wins and Losses Across Various Teams
High School Wrestling Season Heats Up: Key Matchups, Recovery Updates, and Upcoming Tournaments
4 mins
High School Wrestling Season Heats Up: Key Matchups, Recovery Updates, and Upcoming Tournaments
Washington Blue Lions Dominate Lynchburg-Clay in High School Basketball Showdown
4 mins
Washington Blue Lions Dominate Lynchburg-Clay in High School Basketball Showdown
Teenage Prodigy BlueScuti Shatters 34-Year Tetris Record
4 mins
Teenage Prodigy BlueScuti Shatters 34-Year Tetris Record
Theft in Nashville Gym Spotlights Importance of Personal Belonging Safety Amid New Year Resolutions
4 mins
Theft in Nashville Gym Spotlights Importance of Personal Belonging Safety Amid New Year Resolutions
LSU Football Secures Commitment from Austin Ausberry
4 mins
LSU Football Secures Commitment from Austin Ausberry
Patriot League College Basketball: Betting Insights and Game Predictions
4 mins
Patriot League College Basketball: Betting Insights and Game Predictions
Kansas State Appoints Matt Wells as New Offensive Coordinator
4 mins
Kansas State Appoints Matt Wells as New Offensive Coordinator
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app