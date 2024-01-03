Western Australia’s Property Market: Surge in Listings Expected amid High Demand

As we step into 2024, the housing market in Western Australia is poised for a significant surge in the number of homes for sale, according to Cath Hart, the chief executive of the Real Estate Institute of Western Australia (REIWA). This comes amidst a period of soaring demand, with houses being snapped up in record times. The festive season and vacation periods traditionally bring about a lull in new property listings, resulting in the current exceptionally low number of homes on the market.

Unwavering Housing Market Amid Economic Factors

Despite economic pressures such as potential interest rate increases and rising cost of living, the housing market remains robust. CoreLogic data reveals that home values leaped by over 15% to a new record median of $660,754 in 2023. The median unit price has also seen growth, with a 0.6% increase over the month and a 0.7% increase over the year, reaching a price point of $408,000.

Driving Factors Behind the Price Rise

A combination of factors is credited for the price surge, including a limited supply, strong population growth in Western Australia, and a lower number of building completions. This mix of variables is likely to continue pushing prices upwards for both houses and units. In particular, suburbs such as Armadale, Bayswater, Busselton, Fremantle, Geraldton, Mandurah, Noranda, Quinns Rocks, Rockingham, Tuart Hill, and Victoria Park are predicted to experience notable price growth, driven by factors such as infrastructure investments, proximity to the city, and affordability.

Implications for 2024

Looking ahead, despite a slowdown in growth towards the end of 2023 due to interest rate hikes and cost of living pressures, the Australian property market remains resilient. Perth and Brisbane saw a respective 15% and 13% surge in prices, while Sydney experienced an 11.1% annual rise in prices. Melbourne, on the other hand, saw a more modest increase of 3.5%. As we move into 2024, experts predict that the market may see a slight easing of pressure, with potential rate cuts potentially kickstarting housing activity and values later in the year. Despite some areas experiencing affordability challenges and dampened consumer sentiments, the underlying strength of the Australian property market cannot be discounted.

