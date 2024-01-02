en English
Australia

Western Australia’s Hospitality Industry Adopts Reservation Policies to Counter No-Shows

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:06 pm EST
Western Australia’s Hospitality Industry Adopts Reservation Policies to Counter No-Shows

In a move to shield themselves from the financial blow of no-shows, hospitality venues in Western Australia are progressively embracing reservation policies. Leading the way in this trend is The Parkerville Tavern, nestled in the Perth Hills, which has recently introduced strict booking rules in response to several no-show incidents during the festive season.

Pre-Authorization and Cancellation Fees

The new booking policy at The Parkerville Tavern demands credit card pre-authorization for group bookings of nine or more. In addition, a cancellation fee of $10 per person will be levied if the booking is cancelled with less than 24 hours’ notice, or if the group fails to show up. This policy has been introduced following significant losses faced by the tavern during the lead-up to Christmas, when large groups, including one of 45 people, failed to honor their reservations.

Support from Peak Hospitality Association

The peak association representing hospitality venues in Western Australia has backed this trend of implementing reservation policies by pubs and restaurants. Their support underlines the industry-wide recognition of the financial impact that no-shows can have on these businesses.

Similar Policies Across Perth

Other high-end establishments in Perth have also initiated similar booking policies to counteract the problem of no-shows. For instance, No Mafia, a popular eatery in Northbridge, has specific rules for reservations. They do not entertain bookings for two people, encouraging walk-ins instead, and only accept bookings for groups of four or more. These policies demonstrate a growing industry-wide attempt to manage the financial risks associated with no-shows.

Australia Business
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

