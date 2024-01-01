Western Australia’s Business Landscape: A Chronicle of Transformation

As Western Australia (WA) ushers in a new year, the state’s business landscape is on the verge of transformation. The impetus for this change is a blend of persisting factors from 2023 and emerging elements that could significantly influence the state’s operations and the success of key players within the region.

Historic Decision to Protect Native Forests

The State Government of Western Australia has made a landmark decision to cease commercial logging of native forests. This move safeguards nearly 2 million hectares of indigenous karri, jarrah, and wandoo forests. Included in the Forest Management Plan 2024-33, the resolution encompasses an $80 million Native Forest Transition Plan to back industry restructure payments for eligible sawmills.

Investing in Community Development and New Industries

Millions of dollars have been allocated for community development projects, business diversification, and the attraction of new industries. WA’s largest commercial timber mills have exited the industry, and the government pledges to cooperate with smaller sustainable mills. As part of the fresh plan, native timbers will be accessible only through ecologically thinning, and the government plans to invest $350 million in softwood pine plantations to bolster employment and combat climate change.

Uncertain Future for Property Market

In face of possible interest rate reductions and a recent deceleration in price increases, Australia’s real estate market braces for uncertainty in 2024. Factors such as cost-of-living pressures, affordability challenges, poor consumer sentiment, and a rise in housing stock levels are expected to shape the market. As net migration is predicted to decrease, this may ease demand in the rental market. With the portion of household income required to service a new mortgage near record high, and the portion allocated to rental payments also near its historic peak, the property market faces a precarious year ahead.

Projecting Continued Growth Despite Challenges

However, experts and economists at the big four banks are forecasting continued growth in real estate prices. Despite high and rising interest rates, home prices nationally rose by more than five percent last year, driven by historically low levels of dwelling supply and robust demand from buyers. Foreign buyers are also more active in the market, with the share of total market sales to foreign buyers in new housing markets reaching a 5.5-year high of 10.1 percent in the third quarter of 2023. PropTrack predicts rising property prices will be a key characteristic of the year ahead, with Perth and Adelaide expected to witness strong increases.

Impact of State and Federal Changes

A slew of state and federal changes set to impact Australians this year will include measures designed to make it easier for pensioners to work more. However, the central bank’s new era of radical disclosure regarding monetary policy has stirred considerable unease.

The narrative of change in Western Australia’s business landscape is an engrossing chronicle of transformation. As the state transitions into 2024, it’s evident that the course it charts will have far-reaching implications for its economic and business environment.