Western Australia’s Building Bonus Scheme: A Costly Misstep

The building industry in Western Australia (WA) is grappling with a crisis of unprecedented proportions, brought on by the unexpected consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent government relief measures. The Building Bonus scheme, initiated as a measure to stimulate the building industry during the early days of the pandemic, has ended up costing the WA government an exorbitant sum of nearly half a billion dollars, far exceeding its initial estimate of $117 million. This financial overrun has been a major factor in the current turmoil plaguing the industry.

Unintended Consequences of the Building Bonus Scheme

The scheme, intended to stimulate the building industry and ease the economic fallout of the pandemic, led to a significant increase in building approvals. However, a large number of these approved homes remain incomplete, causing a bottleneck in the system. The industry is now grappling with a clogged pipeline that is struggling to meet the growing demand for housing, while also dealing with the financial burdens imposed by the overrun of the government scheme.

Additional Challenges Faced by the Industry

Further exacerbating the crisis is the low rental vacancy rate in WA, currently at 0.7%, which has caused rental prices to soar. The scarcity of skilled labor and cash flow issues have also been significant contributors to the crisis. The imbalance between supply and demand, coupled with these additional challenges, has created a complex situation that is not easily resolved.

Government Measures and Their Impact

The government has taken several measures to alleviate the crisis, including the introduction of interest-free loans for builders, reforms in planning laws, and rent relief. However, experts argue that these measures will likely only have a marginal impact. The primary issue—the imbalance between supply and demand—remains largely unaddressed. It is estimated that the housing pressures will persist for at least another year or two, posing a significant challenge for the government’s efforts to provide cost-of-living relief.

In conclusion, the Building Bonus scheme, originally conceived as a stimulus measure for the building industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, appears to have done more harm than good. The substantial financial overrun and the negative impact on the industry underscore the complexities of implementing large-scale relief measures in times of crisis.