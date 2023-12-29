en English
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of ‘Barbaric’ Detention Conditions

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:17 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 4:54 am EST
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of ‘Barbaric’ Detention Conditions

In a decision that has sparked debate and raised concerns about juvenile detention practices in Western Australia, a teenager was released into the community by a judge, instead of serving a three-year sentence. The teen, who had been on a ‘serious spree’ of offending, was detained in Unit 18, a facility described as a ‘barbaric dungeon’. The decision was based on the reported conditions of the unit, including unlawful lockdowns and extensive use of solitary confinement.

Unit 18: A ‘Barbaric Dungeon’

The teen, who has not been named due to legal reasons, had reportedly spent 23 out of the last 34 days in solitary confinement. Unit 18, where the teenager was detained, has been the subject of concerns for its harsh conditions, unlawful lockdowns, and excessive use of solitary confinement. The unit has been described by various parties as a ‘barbaric dungeon’, an indication of the inhumane treatment detainees are subjected to.

A Decision for Humanity

Children’s Court president Hylton Quail, in his decision, conveyed that it would be more humane for the teenager to be released in time for Christmas, rather than face further time in the dehumanising conditions of Unit 18. The decision, which is a deviation from the usual punitive measures, was based on the understanding that the teenager’s welfare was at risk in Unit 18.

Implications for Juvenile Justice

The case raises significant questions about the treatment of detainees in Unit 18 and the broader issues of juvenile justice and detention practices in Western Australia. The decision by Judge Quail has caused a stir in the community and legal circles, with many calling for a review of the conditions in juvenile detention facilities and a reevaluation of detention practices for young offenders.

Australia Human Rights Law World
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

