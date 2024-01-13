Western Australia Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Deaths and Hospital Admissions

In the maiden week of 2024, Western Australia (WA) finds itself grappling with the continuing repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the latest health data available, a total of 12 COVID-related deaths were reported in the region. Further, the number of hospital admissions due to the virus saw an uptick, escalating from 47 to 61 cases within the week.

Facts and Figures

The week of January 1 to January 7, 2024, witnessed an array of developments. WA Health registered 432 COVID-19 cases, 61 fresh hospital admissions, two patients admitted into intensive care units (ICUs), and 12 unfortunate deaths. The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests witnessed a 10% increase compared to the preceding week, maintaining a 7-day average positivity rate of 9.9%. Variations were observed in the seven-day average case rate per 100,000 population across different regions, with some areas experiencing an increase while others remained steady or showed a decrease.

Age-Specific Rates and Aboriginal Population

The 7-day average age-specific rate also varied across different age groups. An upward trend was noted in the 0 to 9 years and 30 to 49 years age groups. The number of hospitalized cases and ICU cases also displayed slight fluctuations. The Aboriginal population was not untouched, with 29 cases reported, demonstrating a higher case rate in comparison to the non-Aboriginal population.

Interpreting the Trends

The increase in the number of deaths and hospital admissions suggests ongoing transmission and serious health outcomes. However, the decrease in ICU admissions could indicate an improvement in disease management or the severity of new cases. This dichotomy underscores the importance of continued public health vigilance and the need for healthcare systems to remain fortified to manage unpredictable fluctuations in COVID-19 cases.