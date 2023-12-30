en English
Australia

Western Australia Tightens Anti-Bikie Laws in Fight Against Organized Crime

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:34 am EST
Western Australia is escalating its crackdown on motorcycle gangs with a proposed overhaul of state legislation targeting these criminal outfits. The move is part of an ongoing campaign to keep bikies embroiled in legal proceedings, thereby hampering their ability to engage in more serious criminal activities. The relentless enforcement of these laws has resulted in an average of one bikie member being charged every week.

Taming the Beast: Legal Warfare Against Bikies

The government’s strategy to combat outlaw motorcycle gangs isn’t merely about taking members off the streets, but rather about engaging them in a different kind of battle—a legal one. By keeping the bikies preoccupied with court proceedings, authorities believe they can effectively disrupt the gangs’ operations and limit their capacity for more severe forms of criminality.

Frontline Fighters: Law Enforcement’s Role

Law enforcement officers are at the heart of this strategy, working tirelessly to ensure that these laws are enforced consistently. Their efforts have been successful to a degree, with the rate of bikie members being charged in Western Australia reaching an average of one per week. This statistic illustrates the state’s unwavering commitment to suppressing the activities of outlaw motorcycle gangs.

Case in Point: Troy Mercanti

Among the many bikie members who have been caught in the legal crossfire is Troy Mercanti, a figurehead of the Mongols motorcycle club. His case serves as a prominent example of how the state’s approach to law enforcement is aimed at dismantling the infrastructure of organized crime groups and minimizing their impact on society.

Subscribers of The West Australian are granted digital access to a plethora of content, including true crime series, political commentary, and other perks such as discounts and exclusive competitions. By subscribing, readers can stay abreast of developments in the state’s fight against motorcycle gangs and other news.

Australia Crime Law
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

