Australia

Western Australia Seeks Actors for Prison Guard Training

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:43 am EST
Western Australia Seeks Actors for Prison Guard Training

In a unique initiative, the Department of Justice in Western Australia is now casting actors to immerse in the roles of ‘hostile’ detainees. This move is designed to provide prison guards with a realistic training environment to deal with challenging scenarios involving inmates suffering from cognitive disabilities and substance impairments.

Training through Role-Play

The actors, who will be playing out scripted scenarios under the guidance of experienced trainers, should be capable of portraying a wide spectrum of emotions and behaviors. These range from stress, trauma, and addictive behaviors to hostility and depression. The role play will involve responding to a variety of emergencies including self-harm incidents, fires, medical emergencies, aggression, resistance, and conflict resolution.

Seeking Diversity

The Department is specifically encouraging actors from diverse cultural backgrounds to apply, including Indigenous performers. Furthermore, performers must be able to express themselves in various languages and represent inmates aged 15 to 25 years. This approach is aimed at creating a realistic representation of the diverse inmate population.

Physical Capabilities and Eligibility

As these roles involve simulating potentially volatile and physical situations, the actors need to be physically adept for action roles. However, it’s worth noting that individuals with a criminal record punishable by imprisonment or detention are ruled out from the selection process.

Real-life Applications

This initiative, which has been in place since 2006, aims to equip guards with the skills needed for real-life emergencies in a controlled environment. The announcement of this casting call comes at a crucial time when the Department is introducing a therapeutic model of care at youth detention centres and contemplating a new high-security juvenile unit.

This move follows a series of incidents at Banksia Hill Detention Centre, including a riot and the tragic suicide of a 16-year-old inmate in a notorious prison unit. By providing a realistic training environment, the Department hopes to better prepare its staff for such challenging and critical situations.

Australia Education Security
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

