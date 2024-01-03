Western Australia Real Estate Market Sees Rapid Surge Amid High Demand

Western Australia’s real estate market is witnessing a surge in demand with properties selling at an unprecedented pace, as noted by Cath Hart, the chief executive of REIWA. Despite the festive season typically causing a slowdown in new listings, the current scenario has led to an unusually low number of properties available for sale.

Factors Driving the Surge

Despite challenges like interest rate hikes and cost of living increases, home values have shown a significant upswing. According to CoreLogic data, home values have risen by over 15% to reach a new record median of $660,754 in 2023. Concurrently, the median unit price has also seen growth, with a 0.6% increase over the month and a 0.7% increase over the year, bringing it to $408,000.

Hart attributes the escalating prices to a confluence of factors. The primary reason is the scarcity of supply, compounded by strong population growth in Western Australia and a low level of building completions. These factors are predicted to continue propelling house and unit prices higher.

Further Insights from CoreLogic

The CoreLogic’s National Home Value Index rose 8.1% in 2023, a significant improvement from the 4.9% drop witnessed in 2022. However, it fell short of the 24.5% surge recorded in 2021. The annual change in housing values varied greatly, with a 15.2% surge in Perth contrasting with a 1.6% fall across regional Victoria.

Despite the annual increase, 2023 was marked by diversity, with some cities exhibiting lower or even negative home value growth. The trajectory of interest rates through 2024 is expected to play a key role in shaping housing trends. A potential reduction in the cash rate target could help stimulate demand later in the year.

Outlook for the Future

From a broader perspective, the national shortage of affordable housing remains a pressing issue, with no immediate solution in sight. Over the last two years, more than 600,000 new migrants have arrived in Australia, exacerbating the existing housing crisis. These newcomers need places to live, which further drives demand and pushes prices upward. The government’s commitment to deliver 1.2 million well-located new homes in the next five years seems shaky at best, adding another layer of uncertainty to the situation.