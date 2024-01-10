en English
Australia

Western Australia Police Intensify Use of Banned Drinkers Register Amidst Alcohol Abuse Crisis

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:33 pm EST
Western Australia Police Intensify Use of Banned Drinkers Register Amidst Alcohol Abuse Crisis

In Western Australia, the Banned Drinkers Register—an innovative measure designed to combat the region’s significant alcohol abuse crisis—is being implemented by the police more than 100 times a week. This frequent utilization represents a serious and concerted effort by law enforcement to address an ongoing crisis that has been casting a long shadow over the region.

A Responsive Tool in the Fight against Alcohol Abuse

Initiated on December 14, the Banned Drinkers Register is a tool that allows police to place individuals who have committed alcohol-related offences on a list that prohibits them from purchasing alcohol. The implementation of this strategy is not just a reactive measure—it’s a proactive step aimed at curbing the damaging cycle of alcohol abuse, and its subsequent social and health impacts.

Increasing Utilization Reflects Greater Enforcement

The frequent use of the register points to an increasing determination among law enforcement agencies to bring the alcohol abuse crisis under control. Since its inception, the Banned Drinkers Register has been used extensively, with the police initiating as many as 388 active orders. This figure is a testament to the register’s growing importance as a weapon in the fight against alcohol abuse.

Addressing the Crisis Head-On

The use of the Banned Drinkers Register is a clear signal of the seriousness with which the police are approaching the alcohol abuse crisis in Western Australia. This level of enforcement demonstrates not just the gravity of the situation, but also the commitment of law enforcement to breaking the cycle of alcohol-related offences. By leveraging this tool, the police are sending a strong message: that they are facing the crisis head-on, and are determined to turn the tide on alcohol abuse in the region.

Australia Health Law
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

