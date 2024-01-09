Western Australia Mining Industry Faces Significant Changes: Job Losses and Economic Impacts

Western Australia’s mining industry is undergoing a seismic shift with the closure of two significant operations, Panoramic Resources’ Savannah nickel mine and Alcoa of Australia’s Kwinana alumina refinery. These closures, a consequence of falling nickel prices and struggling profitability, respectively, will result in significant job losses and economic impacts.

A Blow to the Nickel Industry

Panoramic Resources’ decision to shut down its Savannah nickel mine signals a potential loss of 340 jobs. This move is directly attributed to the decline in nickel prices, a scenario that underscores the inherent volatility of mining and the precarious balance between profits and people.

Alcoa’s Kwinana Refinery Curtails Production

Alcoa of Australia, a joint venture between Alcoa Corporation (60%) and Alumina (40%), has also announced the curtailment of production at its Kwinana alumina refinery. As the oldest refinery in its owner’s fleet, Kwinana has struggled to remain profitable amidst speculation about its future. Consequently, the workforce will be reduced from 800 to approximately 50 by the third quarter of 2025. This cutback in employees not only poses a significant economic impact but also alters the global supply chain and competitive dynamics within the industry.

The Broader Picture: Industrial Change

These closures reflect broader industrial changes within the mining and manufacturing sectors. Businesses are continually pressured to deliver profits for shareholders, sometimes relying on government support during periods of transition. Despite the current prosperity of major miners due to high iron ore prices, these events underscore the boom and bust nature of the industry, underlining the need for sustainable strategies and diversification.

Alcoa’s negotiations with the Spanish government to address losses at its San Ciprián refinery and approval for a new five-year mine plan in Western Australia indicate ongoing adjustments in the sector. These developments highlight the continuous evolution of the mining industry, marked by resilience and reinvention in the face of global economic changes.