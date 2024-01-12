en English
Australia

Western Australia Man Charged After High-speed Chase and Shooting at Police

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:35 am EST
In an unsettling development in Western Australia, a 36-year-old man from Welshpool, identified as Desmond Kirk, has been hit with 17 charges following a perilous high-speed chase and subsequent shooting at police. The incident, which reportedly occurred on Thursday, has sent shockwaves through the community and initiated a comprehensive investigation by the WA Police.

From Stolen Car to Stolen Truck

The harrowing series of events began around 1:10 pm, when police attempted to apprehend Kirk, allegedly a member of the Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang. The suspect was driving a stolen Mazda BT-50 in Byford, igniting a chase that spanned several suburbs. Notably, Kirk allegedly discharged a firearm at pursuing officers on three separate occasions.

According to police, the suspect maneuvered the firearm within the stolen vehicle before firing through the rear windscreen at the officers. As the chase escalated, the man abandoned the Mazda BT-50 in North Dandalup, subsequently stealing an Isuzu truck.

Apprehension and Charges

The suspect’s audacious actions did not stop there. He allegedly took aim with his firearm at a police helicopter, marking another dangerous turn in the incident. However, the end was near. Tactical Response officers successfully apprehended Kirk, concluding the high-stakes chase.

Following his arrest, the Gang Crime Squad charged Kirk with 17 offenses. He was scheduled to appear before the Armadale Magistrates Court on Friday. While no further injuries were reported from the pursuit, investigations into Kirk’s alleged offenses are ongoing. Consequently, additional charges may be forthcoming.

Community Impact and Ongoing Investigation

This incident not only reflects the ongoing battle against crime in Western Australia, but it also underscores the courage and dedication of the WA Police. As the investigation continues, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers law enforcement officers face in the line of duty.

Australia Crime
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

