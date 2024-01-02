en English
Australia

Western Australia Hospitality Venues Implement Reservation Rules to Curb No-Shows

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:06 pm EST
Western Australia Hospitality Venues Implement Reservation Rules to Curb No-Shows

The hospitality industry in Western Australia is grappling with the financial strain caused by reservation no-shows. In a bid to protect their businesses, many venues are resorting to implementing reservation rules. The Parkerville Tavern, nestled in the Perth Hills, is leading this charge, having introduced stringent policies for large group bookings.

Addressing the No-Show Menace

The new rules demand a credit card pre-authorisation for groups of nine or more, levying a $10 per person charge if the booking is cancelled with less than 24 hours’ notice or if the group fails to show up. The decision to implement such measures didn’t materialize out of the blue. It was influenced by the Tavern’s experience with large groups repeatedly failing to honour their reservations. One notable incident involved a group of 45 not showing up for a Sunday lunch they had booked. Additionally, two other groups, one of 30 and another of 20, also failed to turn up for a popular Sunday session.

Christmas Eve Incident: The Final Straw

On Christmas Eve, another group of 30 made a reservation but chose not to attend. This incident appeared to be the last straw that provoked the Tavern into action. The financial losses incurred due to such no-shows are not insignificant, especially for businesses still recovering from the economic fallout of the pandemic.

Industry Support for the Move

The peak association for hospitality venues in Western Australia has expressed its support for these measures. The Association believes such policies could serve as a shield, protecting businesses from the financial losses caused by reservation no-shows. The Australian Hotels Association WA Chief Executive has backed this move, and the practice is becoming increasingly common in several hospitality venues that have started to impose no-show fees or take deposits.

While some may view the rules as controversial, it is evident that the industry is feeling the pressure to safeguard its interests amidst challenging times. The Parkerville Tavern is not alone in its decision; several high-end establishments in Perth have also implemented similar policies. This trend signifies a broader shift in the hospitality industry’s approach to protect their bottom line against the financial impact of no-shows.

Australia Business
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

