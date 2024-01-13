Western Australia Battles Rising COVID-19 Cases Amid Decrease in ICU Admissions

In the early dawn of 2024, Western Australia (WA) finds itself grappling with an alarming increase in COVID-related fatalities. The first seven days of the new year alone have witnessed twelve lives snuffed out by the relentless virus, according to the latest data released by WA Health.

The Rising Tide of Hospital Admissions

Alongside the surge in fatalities, there’s been a disconcerting uptick in the number of hospital admissions due to COVID-19. From the end of 2023 to the first week of 2024, the figures have climbed from 47 to 61—an increase that underscores the persistent and pervasive impact of the virus on the health system.

A Glimmer of Hope Amid the Gloom

In the midst of the rising tide of hospital admissions, there lurks a silver lining— a decrease in the severity of cases. Only two individuals required critical care in intensive care units (ICUs) during the same period, marking a decline in ICU admissions.

The Pandemic’s Long Shadow

The grim data highlights the ongoing toll that COVID-19 continues to exact on the community, years after the pandemic first reared its head. The specter of the virus lingers, a stark reminder of the challenges that yet lie ahead.

