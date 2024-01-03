en English
Wesleyan Methodist Church Elders Embark on First Overseas Journey to Attend South Pacific Conference

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
Two distinguished elders from the Wesleyan Methodist Church in Haku, Bougainville, have embarked on a journey to participate in the South Pacific Conference (SPC) in Brisbane, Australia. The key event, occurring biannually, assembles leaders from Wesleyan Methodist churches spread across the South Pacific region. The purpose of this assembly is to deliberate on a diverse range of subjects pertinent to their faith and congregation.

Elders Representing the Wesleyan Methodist Church

Rev Nicholas Tugel and senior church elder John Lennie, hailing from Bougainville, are the representatives selected to attend this prestigious conference. This occasion marks a significant milestone for both, as it is their first experience of overseas travel. Their selection for the conference has sparked feelings of exhilaration and gratitude among the chosen delegates, who are thankful for the trust placed in them by their church executives.

Delegation’s Journey to the Conference

Accompanying the duo in their journey are the esteemed Bougainville Regional Wesleyan Bishop Nathaniel Sulis and Ruby Ganian. Prior to their arrival in Brisbane, they will convene in Port Moresby. Rev Tugel, who serves as the pastor at the Buka Town Wesleyan Church, and elder Lennie, who co-pastors the Haku Wesleyan Church alongside Bishop Sulis, form the core of this delegation, which is expected to return on January 26.

Significance of the South Pacific Conference

The South Pacific Conference serves as a pivotal platform for the Wesleyan Methodist Church leaders. By fostering dialogue, it enables them to share insights, discuss pressing issues, and strengthen their unity. The participation of Rev Tugel and elder Lennie in this conference underscores the importance of international representation and the exchange of ideas for the spiritual progress of the church.

Australia Travel & Tourism
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

