Wellington Couple's Unpleasant Encounter on Qantas Flight: Urine-Stained Seats and Inadequate Compensation

When a Wellington-based couple boarded their Qantas flight from Bangkok to Sydney on December 30, they discovered an unpleasant surprise. Their seats and personal items were damp, leaving them to initially suspect it was due to a water spill. However, the discovery of a pair of children's underwear stashed beneath their seat led them to the unsettling realization that they had been exposed to urine.

Unsatisfactory Response

The couple, who had unknowingly used their wet belongings during the flight, brought their concerns to the attention of the flight attendants. The response was an offer of 10,000 Qantas points as compensation - a response the couple found grossly inadequate. The couple then communicated with Qantas after the flight, requesting a refund of $3827.95 for the affected segment of their journey. Qantas, however, initially declined to refund the ticket that had been fully utilized.

Accountability and Resolution

The couple stood their ground, highlighting Qantas' responsibility for their contracted cleaning services. Their story started to gain attention, and under the spotlight, Qantas finally changed its stance. The airline offered an apology and agreed to provide a full refund as a gesture of goodwill. The couple expressed their relief at the resolution, albeit disappointed by the extensive effort required to achieve it.

Steps Forward

Following the incident, Qantas confirmed that it would investigate the matter further. The airline has also addressed the issue with their cleaning supplier in Bangkok. This incident underlines the importance of stringent cleaning protocols in airlines and the need for better handling of such situations. As for the couple, their experience is a stark reminder that the journey is just as important as the destination.