Weekend Sports Extravaganza: From IMSA Rolex 24 to Australian Open

A slew of high-octane events marks the weekend sports calendar, headlined by the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The event is a significant part of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, set to commence at noon and will be broadcast live on NBC. Following closely on its heels is the AMA Supercross Series Round 4 from Anaheim, California, which will be aired in a recorded format on CNBC after the Rolex 24 coverage.

U.S. Championships and Golf Galore

In the figure skating realm, the U.S. Championships featuring the Men's Free Skate competition will be broadcast from Columbus, Ohio, adding another dimension to the weekend's sporting panorama. Golf enthusiasts have a treat in store as well, with several championships taking place across various locations. The DP World Tour's Ras Al Khaimah Championship final round will unfold at the Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.

The LPGA Tour's LPGA Drive On Championship final round, set in the picturesque Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club in Gold Canyon, Arizona, and the APGA Tour's APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational final round at the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Club in La Jolla, California, further amplify the golfing action.

Grand Slam Excitement Down Under

The ATP's Australian Open Championship in Melbourne, Australia, a major highlight in the world of tennis, will be showcased on ESPN. For those who miss the live action, a taped version of the matches will be broadcast later on ESPN2, ensuring that the tennis fever continues unabated.

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Rolex 24, in particular, promises to be an exhilarating race, encompassing various classes and featuring a host of participating manufacturers and notable drivers. The race schedule, teams, and broadcast coverage details have been meticulously arranged to ensure a seamless experience for both the participants and viewers.

This weekend's sports broadcast schedule encapsulates the spirit of sports - a blend of speed, precision, and skill, offering viewers a diverse range of events to choose from. Whether it's the thrill of motorsports, the grace of figure skating, the strategic finesse of golf, or the rigorous athleticism of tennis, there's something for every sports enthusiast.