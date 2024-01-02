en English
Accidents

Wave of Accidents and Shootings: Women Across Country Hospitalized

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 11:58 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:12 am EST
Wave of Accidents and Shootings: Women Across Country Hospitalized

A 27-year-old woman is currently receiving treatment at Westmead Hospital following serious hip and leg injuries. The events leading to her injuries remain unclear, as the report only indicates that the woman was involved in a shooting incident on New Year’s Day in Miami. The woman, along with two men, was in a car when they were shot at from another vehicle. She was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center and listed as stable before being transferred to Westmead Hospital.

Wave of Accidents and Shootings

Simultaneously, accidents and shootings involving women have been reported in various parts of the country. In Dorchester, a woman was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following a shooting incident, while in Encino, an 88-year-old woman was accidentally shot in her home and underwent surgery. In another incident, a woman was hospitalized after a serious crash in Gary, Indiana.

(Also Read: Port Talbot in Mourning: Teenager Preston Camps Dies in Motorcycle Crash)

Accidents and Shootings Continue

The wave of unfortunate incidents continued with a 77-year old woman dying after a crash in Hill County on December 31, 2023. She reportedly suffered a ‘medical event’ while driving a pickup truck and crashed into private property. She was rushed to Northern Montana Hospital in Havre, where she succumbed to her injuries.

In Champaign, a 24-year-old woman from Rockford, Illinois, was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her leg after a New Year’s Eve shooting. The victim was in her vehicle when she heard multiple shots fired by an unknown subject. The gunfire struck a building and her vehicle, leading to her injury. The police have launched an investigation and are currently seeking witnesses and video footage for assistance.

(Also Read: Boat Capsize in Odisha’s Koraput District: One Dead, Four Missing)

Highway Accidents and Arrests

In Las Vegas, a 36-year-old woman was critically injured after being struck by a car on Flamingo Road at Boulder Highway. The woman attempted to cross in a marked crosswalk but did not adhere to the traffic signal, leading to the accident. The driver, a 65-year-old man, showed no signs of impairment and cooperated with the investigation. The woman was transported to Sunrise Hospital for treatment.

In an unrelated incident, a pregnant woman was injured after a ‘football-sized’ rock was thrown from an Interstate 5 overpass, hitting the vehicle she was in. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but her unborn child did not seem to be hurt. The suspect, David Avalos, was arrested and faces multiple charges including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and throwing an object at a vehicle resulting in injury.

On a different note, an announcement regarding a popular SUV’s significant price change was made, with a $16,000 price range adjustment. The specific model of the SUV and the reasons behind the price change were not detailed.

Accidents Australia Automotive
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

