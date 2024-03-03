Wattle Grove Community Stands Against Proposed Funeral Home, Citing Mental Health Concerns

Residents of Wattle Grove, an eastern suburb of Perth, are rallying against the proposed construction of a Seasons Funeral home on their main street, sparking a debate over community mental health and urban planning. The controversy has caught the attention of local officials, including City of Kalamunda Mayor Margaret Thomas, who remarked that NIMBYism (Not In My Backyard) is playing a significant role in the opposition. Meanwhile, Seasons Funeral's general manager, Vanessa Wilson, suggests the resistance might stem from a fear of the unknown.

Advertisment

Community Backlash

Andrew Mullane, a decade-long resident and spokesperson for the Save Wattle Grove group, voices the community's concern over the funeral parlour's potential to "haunt" daily life, fearing it could affect local mental health, deter visits to nearby shops, and lead to social isolation. The proposed site, covering 9,293sqm, is deemed too large for the residential area and inappropriate for a community described as family-oriented, with many young families and children.

Official Responses and Planning Considerations

Advertisment

Mayor Thomas and Seasons Funeral general manager Wilson offer different perspectives on the situation. Thomas emphasizes the need to consider planning merits while remaining open to community concerns, warning against the State Government's increasing role in planning decisions due to local opposition. Wilson, on the other hand, assures that the funeral business operates quietly and discreetly, contributing positively to the community by providing essential services and supporting local businesses like florists and caterers.

Perspectives on Death and Community Growth

Wilson suggests that societal attitudes towards death have evolved, with many cultures embracing rituals around it. She believes that once the funeral home is operational, it will integrate into the community without issue, as has been the case in other locations. The debate in Wattle Grove reflects broader discussions on how communities deal with death and mourning, and the role urban planning plays in accommodating essential yet emotionally charged services.

The conflict over the proposed funeral home in Wattle Grove is more than a local issue; it's a microcosm of the challenges faced by communities worldwide as they balance growth, services, and the well-being of their residents. As the council vote approaches, the outcome may set a precedent for how similar disputes are resolved, highlighting the need for empathy, understanding, and thoughtful planning in our urban environments.