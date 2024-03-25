Warwick Capper's Cast Promotes Langtrees.com, New Site by Brothel Mogul Mary Anne Kenworthy

Mary Anne Kenworthy, a renowned figure in Australia's adult industry, and Warwick Capper, a former AFL star, recently spotlighted the launch of a new platform for sex workers, Langtrees.com. The promotional event featured a unique artifact: a plaster cast of Capper's buttocks, made years ago as a novel publicity stunt, now resurfacing to draw attention to Kenworthy's latest venture.

Unconventional Beginnings

The story behind the plaster cast dates back to the early 2000s, when Kenworthy, captivated by Capper's renowned physique, decided to immortalize his backside in plaster. This quirky episode, initially meant as a light-hearted promotion for Kenworthy's brothel, has found new relevance. The pair reunited for Capper's podcast to discuss not only their colorful past but also to shine a light on Langtrees.com. The site aims to revolutionize how sex workers advertise their services, providing a more equitable and dignified platform compared to traditional advertising avenues.

Empowering the Industry

Langtrees.com emerges from Kenworthy's decades of experience and advocacy within the sex industry. She recognized early on the financial and societal barriers that sex workers faced when trying to advertise their services. The website seeks to dismantle these hurdles by offering a user-friendly, fair, and dignified platform for sex workers in Australia and New Zealand, with plans for international expansion. Kenworthy's mission with Langtrees.com is clear: to empower sex workers with the tools they need to manage their clientele and advertisements efficiently, ensuring safety and respect within the industry.

A Vision for the Future

Kenworthy's vision extends beyond the immediate benefits for sex workers. She is tackling the broader challenges of the industry, including the dangerous trend of unprotected services. Langtrees.com takes a firm stance against such practices, promoting safe sex and integrity amongst its advertisers. This initiative is part of Kenworthy's long-term goal to improve the industry's image and practices, providing a sustainable and respectful environment for sex workers to thrive in.

As unconventional as its promotional tactics may be, the collaboration between Kenworthy and Capper highlights a serious endeavor to address longstanding issues within the sex industry. Langtrees.com represents a significant step toward a more equitable, safe, and respected profession, signaling a new chapter for sex workers in Australia and potentially around the world.