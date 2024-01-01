Warren Mundine Criticizes ABC for Politicizing New Year’s Eve Fireworks Coverage

As Australia welcomed 2024, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) found itself embroiled in controversy over its New Year’s Eve fireworks coverage. Prominent Aboriginal Australian Warren Mundine has joined the chorus of voices criticizing the ABC for injecting politics into what many believe should be a moment of unadulterated celebration. The controversy centers around the broadcast of Sydney’s 9pm fireworks, which included performances that some viewers and critics have described as overtly political and out of place.

Performances Spark Controversy

The lightning rod for the controversy was the inclusion of an Indigenous rap group 3 and Melbourne singer Angie McMahon in the night’s entertainment lineup. The rap group performed a song addressing the colonization of Australia, the Stolen Generation, and the Voice to Parliament referendum—issues deeply intertwined with Australia’s historical and ongoing racial tensions. Angie McMahon, on the other hand, made a statement about the Israel-Hamas conflict, a hot-button global issue, during her performance. These performances have been slammed as politically charged, leading to calls for the ABC to be defunded.

Backlash and Calls for Change

The backlash has led to intensified calls for the ABC to be replaced as the host of the annual New Year’s Eve event. This is not the first time the ABC has faced such criticism. Similar sentiments were expressed in previous years, adding to the growing voices seeking a change in the host. Warren Mundine, an influential figure in Australian society, has joined these calls. He criticized the ABC for politicizing the New Year’s Eve entertainment and called for a more relaxed and fun start to the year.

ABC Defends Broadcast

Despite the controversy, an ABC spokesman defended the broadcast. The representative emphasized that the show also included family-friendly content such as ‘Muster Dogs Series 2’ and a special from ‘Bluey’. There were also performances by various Australian artists that were non-political. The spokesman highlighted the inclusion of a smoking ceremony, an AI-driven light show, and a Welcome to Country by Aboriginal elders. The fireworks display itself was choreographed by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists, showcasing the rich diversity of Australian culture.

As the dust settles on this controversy, it remains to be seen what changes—if any—will come to the broadcasting of future New Year’s Eve celebrations. For now, the ABC continues to stand by its broadcast, maintaining that it was a celebration of Australian culture and entertainment.