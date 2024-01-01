en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Warren Mundine Criticizes ABC for Politicizing New Year’s Eve Fireworks Coverage

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:27 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:08 am EST
Warren Mundine Criticizes ABC for Politicizing New Year’s Eve Fireworks Coverage

As Australia welcomed 2024, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) found itself embroiled in controversy over its New Year’s Eve fireworks coverage. Prominent Aboriginal Australian Warren Mundine has joined the chorus of voices criticizing the ABC for injecting politics into what many believe should be a moment of unadulterated celebration. The controversy centers around the broadcast of Sydney’s 9pm fireworks, which included performances that some viewers and critics have described as overtly political and out of place.

Performances Spark Controversy

The lightning rod for the controversy was the inclusion of an Indigenous rap group 3 and Melbourne singer Angie McMahon in the night’s entertainment lineup. The rap group performed a song addressing the colonization of Australia, the Stolen Generation, and the Voice to Parliament referendum—issues deeply intertwined with Australia’s historical and ongoing racial tensions. Angie McMahon, on the other hand, made a statement about the Israel-Hamas conflict, a hot-button global issue, during her performance. These performances have been slammed as politically charged, leading to calls for the ABC to be defunded.

Backlash and Calls for Change

The backlash has led to intensified calls for the ABC to be replaced as the host of the annual New Year’s Eve event. This is not the first time the ABC has faced such criticism. Similar sentiments were expressed in previous years, adding to the growing voices seeking a change in the host. Warren Mundine, an influential figure in Australian society, has joined these calls. He criticized the ABC for politicizing the New Year’s Eve entertainment and called for a more relaxed and fun start to the year.

ABC Defends Broadcast

Despite the controversy, an ABC spokesman defended the broadcast. The representative emphasized that the show also included family-friendly content such as ‘Muster Dogs Series 2’ and a special from ‘Bluey’. There were also performances by various Australian artists that were non-political. The spokesman highlighted the inclusion of a smoking ceremony, an AI-driven light show, and a Welcome to Country by Aboriginal elders. The fireworks display itself was choreographed by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists, showcasing the rich diversity of Australian culture.

As the dust settles on this controversy, it remains to be seen what changes—if any—will come to the broadcasting of future New Year’s Eve celebrations. For now, the ABC continues to stand by its broadcast, maintaining that it was a celebration of Australian culture and entertainment.

0
Australia World
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

World Rings in 2024: A Tale of Fireworks, Festivities, and Reflections

By Geeta Pillai

A Global Welcome to 2024: New Year's Eve Celebrations Around the World

By Geeta Pillai

Calls for Release of Classified Security Records on Iraq War Spark Debate

By Geeta Pillai

New Year, New Life: First Babies of 2024 Born in New South Wales Public Hospitals

By Geeta Pillai

Pedestrian Trapped Under Vehicle in Homebush West Crash ...
@Accidents · 58 mins
Pedestrian Trapped Under Vehicle in Homebush West Crash ...
heart comment 0
David Warner: Cricketing Icon Bids Adieu to ODI, Leaving a Profound Legacy

By Salman Khan

David Warner: Cricketing Icon Bids Adieu to ODI, Leaving a Profound Legacy
Gary Hardgrave Advocates for Stage-Three Tax Cuts Amid Opposition

By Geeta Pillai

Gary Hardgrave Advocates for Stage-Three Tax Cuts Amid Opposition
Carly Bowyer of ‘Married At First Sight’ Announces Engagement to Neil Goldsmith

By Geeta Pillai

Carly Bowyer of 'Married At First Sight' Announces Engagement to Neil Goldsmith
Australia’s Cricket Team Marks Resurgence: A New Golden Era

By Salman Khan

Australia's Cricket Team Marks Resurgence: A New Golden Era
Latest Headlines
World News
Bradley Beal's Resilience and Novak Djokovic's Dominance: A Panorama of Sporting Excellence
1 min
Bradley Beal's Resilience and Novak Djokovic's Dominance: A Panorama of Sporting Excellence
Nomination Troubles: RO Rejects Sheikh Rashid's Papers for NA-56 and Nephew's for NA-57, Objections Revealed
2 mins
Nomination Troubles: RO Rejects Sheikh Rashid's Papers for NA-56 and Nephew's for NA-57, Objections Revealed
Anticipated Malherbe-Fouche Duo Expected to Play Together in Stormers' 2023/24 Season
2 mins
Anticipated Malherbe-Fouche Duo Expected to Play Together in Stormers' 2023/24 Season
Russia Announces Presidency Motto for BRICS 2024 Amidst Economic Stability and Conflict
3 mins
Russia Announces Presidency Motto for BRICS 2024 Amidst Economic Stability and Conflict
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
7 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Under the Sword: The Pressures and Intricacies of Football Management
9 mins
Under the Sword: The Pressures and Intricacies of Football Management
Packers' Playoff Destiny in Their Own Hands as Epstein's Court Documents Stir Public Interest
9 mins
Packers' Playoff Destiny in Their Own Hands as Epstein's Court Documents Stir Public Interest
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
10 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Taiwan's Upcoming Presidential Election: A Test of Democracy Amid China's Warnings
11 mins
Taiwan's Upcoming Presidential Election: A Test of Democracy Amid China's Warnings
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
7 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
10 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
29 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
42 mins
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
58 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
1 hour
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
1 hour
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
1 hour
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
1 hour
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app