Wanneroo Artist Ayad Alqaragholli Unveils 'Propose' at 20th Sculptures by the Sea Event

Ayad Alqaragholli, a celebrated artist from Wanneroo, is set to captivate audiences with his latest bronze sculpture at the 20th Sculptures by the Sea event in Cottesloe, marking a significant milestone both for the artist and the event itself. Sculptures by the Sea, happening from March 1 to 18, will showcase the talents of local and international artists, with Alqaragholli's 'Propose' being among the most anticipated exhibits.

Inspiration and Creation

Alqaragholli's 'Propose' stands as a testament to the human experience, encapsulating the joy and commitment of starting a new life together through the depiction of a couple at the moment of their engagement. This sculpture, standing 3 meters tall, is a reflection of Alqaragholli's view on the quality of life in Australia, emphasizing freedom, peace, and love. Inspired by his childhood visits to Iraqi museums and the enduring nature of Mesopotamian art, Alqaragholli continues this artistic tradition with his modern-day bronze sculptures. The creation process spanned six months, evolving from clay prototypes to the final bronze version, showcasing Alqaragholli's dedication to his craft.

Artistic Philosophy

Alqaragholli's participation in Sculptures by the Sea since 2012 and his victory as a joint winner of the people's choice prize in 2020 underline his significant contribution to the art world. His work not only seeks to capture pivotal moments in human life but also serves as a bridge connecting past and present artistic traditions. Alqaragholli emphasizes the role of art in documenting and understanding human history, advocating for community and government support to preserve this vital cultural heritage.

Support and Legacy

As Sculptures by the Sea celebrates its 20th year, Alqaragholli calls for increased support from both the community and government for artists and events that contribute to creating and preserving art history. His dedication to using art as a message for future generations highlights the importance of such events in fostering a deeper appreciation of our shared history and cultural legacy. Alqaragholli's commitment to his craft and his advocacy for the arts exemplify the vital role artists play in enriching our cultural landscape.

Through 'Propose', Ayad Alqaragholli not only celebrates the transformative power of love and commitment but also reinforces the importance of artistic expression in capturing the essence of the human experience. His work stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration, urging us to support the arts and preserve the legacy of our shared cultural heritage for future generations.