Wage Inspectorate Victoria to Monitor Surf Coast Businesses for Child Employment Compliance

In a recent development, the Wage Inspectorate Victoria has announced a vigilant watch on cafes and takeaway businesses lining the picturesque Surf Coast, stretching from Lorne to Torquay. This step is aimed at ensuring strict compliance with child employment laws as the summer holidays approach and the demand for part-time staff increases.

Ensuring Safety of Young Workers

Child Employment Compliance and Enforcement Director, Jessica Downey, underscored the significance of businesses employing young people during the school holidays. She also pointed out the paramount necessity of doing so safely to prevent serious workplace injuries. The potential repercussions for businesses violating child employment laws have been outlined, ranging from warnings to hefty fines exceeding $200,000.

Role of Parents in Child Employment

The role of parents also came under the spotlight. Downey emphasized their responsibility in ensuring the legality of their children's employment. Parents are urged to confirm that their child's employer possesses the necessary child employment license, especially if the child is under 15 and has secured their first summer job.

Child Employment Laws in Victoria

State laws in Victoria permit children to work in the retail and hospitality sectors from the age of 13. However, businesses typically need a license to employ anyone under 15. They are also required to adhere to regulations regarding supervision, work hours, and rest breaks. Over the past year, eight regional businesses have been prosecuted for failing to comply with these laws. The inspectorate's officers will be on the ground, conducting inspections and providing necessary information to businesses to ensure compliance.

Downey's final word of caution was for businesses to seek advice when considering employing children and for parents to double-check that their children's employers have the required licenses. This, she believes, will ensure a safe and legally compliant environment for the young workers of Victoria.