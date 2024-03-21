WA Ratepayer Groups Fade as Social Media Thrives, Struggle for Relevance Intensifies

Once vibrant community pillars, Western Australia's ratepayer groups are facing diminishing memberships and relevance as social media forums surge in popularity. Kaj Nieukerke, the former president of the Esperance Ratepayers and Electors Association, has observed a steep decline in participation, leading to the potential dissolution of these traditional platforms for local governance engagement. This trend is not isolated to Esperance but is a statewide phenomenon, with the Commerce WA website listing 17 ratepayer groups for "proposed cancellation."

Advertisment

Shift in Community Engagement

Time constraints and a growing sense of indifference among voters have significantly contributed to the decline of ratepayer associations. Elizabeth Barton, president of the Albany Ratepayers and Residents Association, points out the challenges in maintaining membership and activity in the face of government indifference. This apathy is further fueled by the rise of social media groups that offer more immediate and widespread platforms for community discourse, overshadowing traditional associations.

Adapting to the Digital Landscape

Advertisment

Simon Wheeler, deputy chairman of the Western Australian Residents and Ratepayers Association, suggests that these traditional groups must evolve to survive in the digital age. Social media forums, with their ability to quickly mobilize and influence, are setting a new standard for community engagement. This shift necessitates a reevaluation of strategies for ratepayer associations to maintain their relevance and effectiveness in local governance.

The Role of Ratepayer Associations

Despite these challenges, the importance of active and engaged ratepayer associations in ensuring accountable local governance cannot be understated. Veteran political commentator Peter Kennedy emphasizes the crucial watchdog role these groups play. However, their impact is contingent on the ability to mobilize community interest around pressing issues. The recent low turnout at local government elections underscores the need for revitalized community engagement mechanisms.

As traditional ratepayer groups face an uncertain future, the story of their struggle reflects broader shifts in community engagement practices. The transition to digital platforms offers both challenges and opportunities for enhancing local governance. While the immediate outlook for these associations may seem bleak, their evolution could lead to a reinvigorated role in the civic landscape of Western Australia.