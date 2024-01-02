WA Police Back Officer Involved in Controversial New Year’s Eve Arrest

A popular Northbridge, Perth pub called the Brass Monkey was the scene of an incident early on New Year’s Eve. A bystander’s video showed a police officer repeatedly striking and pinning a 25-year-old man while two other policemen restrained him. The use of force by law enforcement officials has been the subject of numerous internet discussions and debates in response to this occurrence.

Incident Details

The video, which has since gone viral, presents a tense scene. It was just after midnight when the incident occurred. The 25-year-old man, whose identity remains undisclosed, was taken into custody on charges of disorderly behavior in a public place and obstructing public officers. The footage clearly shows the officer throwing several punches at him while he was being restrained on the ground.

Police Response

Despite the uproar, the WA Police have stood firm in their support for the officer involved in the incident. WA Police Commissioner Col Blanch defended the officer’s actions, citing that the suspect appeared to be resisting arrest. He further explained that the officer was unable to get the handcuffs on, and the crowd at the time of the arrest was becoming increasingly agitated.

Investigation Underway

WA Police Acting Commander Mark Longman stated that the police would review the video footage of the incident before determining any disciplinary action for the officers involved. While the investigation continues, the incident has already sparked a broader conversation about police conduct and the use of force during arrests.