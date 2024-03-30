Volunteer Hospitalized with Burns at Bunnings BBQ Gone Awry

During a routine community fundraising event, a volunteer at a Bunnings Warehouse barbeque was hospitalized with facial burns following an unexpected ignition. The incident, which occurred when the volunteer accidentally tripped over a gas bottle, causing it to leak and ignite, has prompted a review of safety protocols at these popular weekend events.

Immediate Response and Safety Measures

Witnesses at the scene described a sudden burst of flames and smoke enveloping the barbeque area, prompting immediate action from fellow volunteers and Bunnings staff. The injured volunteer was quickly attended to by emergency services and taken to the hospital, highlighting the importance of quick thinking and emergency preparedness in preventing further injuries. Bunnings has since announced a comprehensive review of safety measures at its charity barbeque events to ensure the wellbeing of volunteers and patrons.

Community Support and Reaction

The incident has sparked an outpouring of support for the injured volunteer, with the community rallying to offer assistance and well-wishes for a speedy recovery. It has also led to a