Volunteer Hospitalized with Burns After Bunnings BBQ Blaze Incident

In a shocking turn of events, a volunteer at a well-known Bunnings Warehouse found herself in an emergency situation when the barbecue she was attending erupted into flames, leading to her immediate hospitalization for facial burns. This incident occurred after the volunteer accidentally tripped over a gas bottle, igniting a fire that engulfed the barbeque station in smoke and flames.

Advertisment

Unexpected Flames Engulf Charity BBQ

The incident, which took place at a bustling Bunnings Warehouse, began as a routine charity barbecue manned by volunteers. These community events are a staple outside Bunnings stores, offering sausages to shoppers for a good cause. However, the day took a perilous turn when one of the volunteers stumbled onto a gas bottle, causing an immediate and dangerous fire. Eyewitnesses reported that the flames and smoke swiftly surrounded the barbecue area, casting a pall of fear and urgency among the attendees and shoppers alike.

Emergency Response and Hospitalization

Advertisment

Quick action was taken by both Bunnings staff and fellow volunteers to extinguish the fire and secure the area. Emergency services were called to the scene, and the injured volunteer was promptly transported to the hospital for treatment of her burns. The incident highlighted the potential risks associated with handling gas bottles and the importance of safety measures during charity events. Bunnings Warehouse has since reiterated its commitment to volunteer safety, promising a thorough review of safety protocols to prevent future accidents.

Community and Corporate Reaction

The accident has sparked a wider conversation about safety standards at community fundraising events, particularly those involving cooking equipment. Bunnings Warehouse, a staple in Australian and New Zealand communities known for its support of local causes through these barbecues, faced scrutiny but also support for its quick response and care for the volunteer. The community has rallied around the injured volunteer, offering support and calling for enhanced safety measures to ensure the wellbeing of all participants in future events.

The incident at a <a href="https://www.themercury.com.au/news/south-australia/bunnings-sausage-s