Volans: New Private Bank Set to Target the Ultrarich in Australia and Asia

Former senior bankers at HSBC and Credit Suisse, Hayden Matthews and Glenn White, are making waves in the finance sector as they gear up to launch Volans, a pioneering private bank targeting the ultrarich families in Australia and Asia. The bank, scheduled to open its doors in May, has already assembled a team of 17 employees and secured a prestigious office in Sydney's central business district. The founders are currently in the process of obtaining a banking license through the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority.

Leadership and Vision

Matthews, who previously steered the course of HSBC's private bank in Australia, is set to take the helm as Volans' chief executive. White, a former director at Credit Suisse, will step into the role of managing partner. The duo is joined by Vanessa Stephens, another seasoned professional from HSBC. The leadership team's collective experience and industry acumen set a strong foundation for Volans.

A Unique Approach to Wealth Management

Volans has positioned itself to cater specifically to family offices and wealth managers, carving a distinctive niche in the market. The bank plans to differentiate itself by avoiding head-on competition with existing wealth managers in Australia. Instead, it will provide a suite of products such as Lombard and margin lending, multicurrency account management, multi-asset custody, and access to a plethora of global investment opportunities.

Technology and Innovation at the Forefront

Volans is set to stand out with its competitive and flexible lending options. In a nod to the digital age, the bank plans to integrate advanced technology into its services. Volans aims to leverage facial recognition technology for swift account opening, effectively cutting down on the traditional waiting times. Additionally, the bank intends to introduce tech platforms that are seamlessly compatible with wealth managers' existing systems.

This groundbreaking initiative arrives at a time of heightened interest in wealth management services and an unprecedented wealth boom among Australia's richest families. This comes despite a broader cost-of-living crisis affecting the majority of Australians, spotlighting the stark wealth disparity in the nation.