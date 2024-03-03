Virgin Australia and Tourism Tasmania Launch Biggest Winter Sale: Flights From $39

Virgin Australia, in an unprecedented collaboration with Tourism Tasmania, has ignited excitement among Australian travelers with one of its biggest destination sales to date. Dubbed 'The Off Season', this sale seeks to redefine Tasmania's winter from a chilly deterrent to an enticing wonderland of rich culinary delights, intoxicating wines, vibrant festivals, and breathtaking snow-dusted landscapes. With offers as low as $39 from major cities, the sale runs until 11:59pm AEDT March 8, 2024, covering travel dates between July 23 and September 19, 2024.

Embrace the Cold in Style

The Off Season sale not only makes Tasmania accessible with unprecedented low fares but also promotes the winter months as the perfect time to experience the unique charm of the island state. Virgin Australia's sale slashes up to 30% off flights between Hobart, Launceston, and the mainland's major cities for travel periods extending into the spring and early summer of 2024. This initiative aims to transform Tasmania into a winter haven for Australians, encouraging them to explore the island's indulgent pleasures and rugged beauty.

What's on Offer

Highlighting the sale, Virgin Australia offers thousands of seats to Tasmania from Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth starting at just $39. The sale encompasses more than just low airfares; it is a call to adventure, inviting travelers to witness Tasmania's winter festivals, taste its gourmet food and wines, and lose themselves in its wild landscapes. Furthermore, the sale extends generous discounts on flights between Hobart and Launceston, and between Tasmania and the mainland for travel dates between April 30 to June 20, 2024, and October 15 to December 12, 2024, ensuring an unlimited number of seats available for those eager to embark on a Tasmanian winter journey.

Tasmania Awaits

This partnership between Virgin Australia and Tourism Tasmania not only offers a cost-effective way for Australians to explore Tasmania but also highlights the island's winter season as an underrated gem. With activities ranging from snow sports in the highlands to cozy wine tastings by the fire, Tasmania's Off Season is poised to captivate the hearts of travelers, transforming them into true winter aficionados. As the sale goes live, prospective visitors are encouraged to act quickly to secure their spot in what promises to be an unforgettable winter adventure.

As the curtains draw on this remarkable sale, the anticipated influx of visitors to Tasmania during the colder months speaks volumes about the evolving perceptions of winter travel. Virgin Australia and Tourism Tasmania have crafted an opportunity that beckons Australians to not just endure winter, but to revel in it, discovering the unexpected joys that Tasmania's Off Season has to offer. This strategic move not only boosts local tourism but also strengthens the bond between Australians and the diverse beauty of their country, proving once again that winter can indeed be a season of warmth and wonder.