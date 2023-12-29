en English
Accidents

Violent Incident at Sheraton Grand Sydney Hotel Triggers Evacuation

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:30 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 6:34 am EST
Violent Incident at Sheraton Grand Sydney Hotel Triggers Evacuation

Chaos at the Sheraton Grand Sydney Hotel

An unexpected and violent outburst at the Sheraton Grand Sydney Hotel in the city’s Central Business District (CBD) led to a significant response from authorities and an evacuation of the premises. The incident occurred when a 35-year-old guest’s aggressive behavior spiraled out of control, creating a scene of distress at the hotel, renowned for its five-star services.

The Unruly Guest

The man allegedly flooded his room, smashed a window, and became confrontational with hotel staff. Emergency services were called to the hotel on Elizabeth St in Sydney just before 8am. The guest’s destructive behavior extended to setting off the water sprinkler system, affecting the entire hotel and leading to the evacuation of dozens of guests. The man was finally arrested and taken to St Vincent’s Hospital for assessment.

Aftermath and Investigation

Following the incident, the hotel resumed normal operations, but not before the chaos closed Elizabeth Street in both directions for a period of time. The circumstances surrounding the guest’s outburst are now under investigation by local authorities. The man had reportedly damaged the sprinkler head in his room and threw items out of the broken window, leading to considerable disruption. Prices for one night at the hotel start at $350, a testament to the hotel’s reputation and high standards.

Accidents Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

