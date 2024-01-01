Violent Home Invasion Shakes Perth’s Northern Suburbs; Assailant At Large

In an unsettling event in Perth’s northern suburbs, a violent home invasion took place, leading to an assault on a woman. The incident transpired in Woodvale, a quiet, suburban locale that was jolted by this unexpected occurrence. Police were alerted and promptly arrived at the site shortly after midday on Monday.

On The Run

Reports indicate that a man is on the run following the attack. This alarming development has triggered a swift and determined police response, with an investigation underway as authorities vigorously seek the assailant. The safety of the residents is a paramount concern, and the search for the attacker is being pursued with urgency.

