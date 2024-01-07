Violent Brawl Erupts at Summernats Car Festival in Canberra

A shocking brawl erupted at the Summernats car festival in Canberra this past Saturday. The incident, caught on camera, showcases crowd safety staff in a violent confrontation with festival attendees. The video, which has since been uploaded to YouTube, portrays a chaotic scene of can-throwing and physical altercations.

Details of the Brawl

In the video, attendees of the event are seen hurling cans at individuals donning pink vests marked “crowd safety.” This is followed by five crowd safety personnel confronting a group of festival-goers. The confrontation quickly escalates, with two staff members seen fighting with attendees. Amidst the pandemonium, an aggressive threat is heard from one of the crowd safety workers.

Police Investigation

The Canberra police have taken quick action, launching an investigation into the brawl at the car festival. The incident took place on the grounds of Exhibition Park in Canberra, and as of now, no arrests have been made. Alongside the brawl, the police also made two arrests related to anti-social behavior at the event and responded to hoon driving incidents.

Summernats: A Tradition Marred by Chaos

The Summernats car festival, now in its 36th year, has been a longstanding tradition. However, this event has been plagued by issues of anti-social behavior and disruptions. The recent brawl marks a severe escalation, sparking fears among festival-goers that the 30-year tradition may soon come to an end. Despite the usual attractions of lawn mower racing, a mullet haircut competition, sanctioned burnouts, and performances from the likes of Daryl Braithwaite and Grinspoon, the festival has been tainted by rowdy behavior and violence.