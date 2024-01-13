Violent Assault on E-Scooter Rider Leaves Man with Broken Jaw

In the quiet suburban streets of Baldivis, a disturbing scene unfolded on the evening of December 27. Between the hours of 9pm and 10pm, an unsuspecting e-scooter rider was subjected to a violent and unprovoked attack, leaving him with a broken jaw and a community in shock.

Advertisment

A Brutal Assault on Hartsholme Way

According to local law enforcement, the e-scooter rider was traversing along Hartsholme Way when the assault took place. The assailant, as yet unidentified, not only knocked the man off his e-scooter but also inflicted severe physical harm, breaking his jaw in the process. The victim is currently fighting for life in a nearby hospital, while the police are conducting a thorough investigation into this heinous incident.

Call for Witnesses

Advertisment

The police are currently seeking witnesses to shed light on the events of that fateful evening. Anyone who may have seen the incident or has any information is urged to step forward to aid in the ongoing investigation. This chilling attack has highlighted the ever-present threat of unprovoked violence, shaking the sense of safety within the community.

Community Engagement and Benefits to Subscribers

As the investigation continues, subscribers are urged to stay informed by accessing a range of articles, video channels, podcasts, and breaking news updates. Subscribers can also partake in exclusive competitions and avail discounts on a variety of entertainment, dining, and attractions, as part of a rewarding subscription program.

The use of cookies is also mentioned in the context of improving site experience, traffic analysis, and serving relevant advertisements. Users are reassured that their privacy is of paramount importance, with a comprehensive privacy policy in place to safeguard their interests.