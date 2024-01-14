en English
Australia

Violence in Papua New Guinea Forces Major Australian Firms to Temporarily Close Offices

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:56 pm EST
Violence in Papua New Guinea Forces Major Australian Firms to Temporarily Close Offices

In the face of escalating violence in Papua New Guinea (PNG), leading Australian corporations—Westpac, ANZ, and Santos—have temporarily shuttered their offices. This decision comes after an unprecedented surge in unrest, primarily centered in the capital city of Port Moresby, claimed at least 16 lives this week. Responding to the crisis, the PNG government has imposed a 14-day state of emergency.

Financial Titans on High Alert

Westpac, boasting approximately 400 employees and 15 branches, and ANZ, home to over 100 institutional bankers across three offices, both suspended operations on Thursday and remained closed on Friday. They plan to evaluate the situation over the weekend for potential recommencement on Monday. To ensure the safety of their workforce, the companies engaged security teams and, in some instances, arranged for staff accommodation in secure hotels.

Santos Halts Non-Essential Travel

Santos, a prominent oil and gas producer with significant operations in PNG, followed suit, closing its Port Moresby office and putting a stop to non-essential travel. However, the company clarified that its ongoing projects, including the PNG LNG export venture and the forthcoming Papua LNG project, remain unaffected by the current unrest.

Monitoring the Situation

As the turbulence continues, these corporations are maintaining close contact with local authorities, keeping a vigilant eye on the situation and prioritizing the safety and security of their personnel and operations. The recent violence has also spurred international concern, with China urging PNG to safeguard its approximately 20,000 residents living in the country after businesses owned by Chinese expatriates were looted in the riots, leading to injuries among Chinese nationals.

Australia Business Security
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

