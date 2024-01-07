en English
Australia

Violence Erupts at Summernats Car Festival in Canberra

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:52 pm EST
Violence Erupts at Summernats Car Festival in Canberra

Violence erupted at the annual Summernats car festival in Canberra, as a brawl broke out between security officers and festival attendees. A video, widely shared on social media, captured the chaotic altercation at Exhibition Park in Canberra (EPIC), raising concerns about safety at the popular event and sparking a police investigation.

Unruly Scenes Captured

The video shows two men arguing with people donning hi-vis vests labeled ‘crowd safety’. The argument swiftly escalates, and a punch is thrown, knocking one of the men unconscious. The brawl ensues amidst shouted threats, with a security guard heard proclaiming, ‘I’ll kill you’. The incident has led to widespread outrage, with many fearing that such behavior could lead to the festival’s cancellation.

Police Investigation and Arrests

While no arrests have been made regarding the brawl yet, the police are actively investigating. Separately, two individuals were detained for alleged anti-social behavior during the event. In addition, numerous defect notices were issued, and three vehicles were seized in the wake of hoon driving incidents.

Summernats: A Mixed Bag

The Summernats festival, a four-day event attracting around 120,000 people, is a major economic contributor to Canberra. Attendees, the majority of whom are from outside the region, partake in a variety of activities, including lawn mower racing, a mullet haircut competition, and musical performances. Despite its economic benefits, the festival has been a source of complaints from locals about noise and disturbances. Furthermore, the event has a history of rowdy behavior, adding to the controversy surrounding it.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

